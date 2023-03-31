Land a Kickass Developer Job Earn Sweet Salary and $2500 Adventure Travel Reward

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job...Join The Club...Party for Good! #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job...Join The Club...Party for Good! #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
R4Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact, and rewards candidates who submit resumes for jobs; kickass adventures.
Are you a talented tech professional, looking to land a sweet job, party...travel the world? Submit your resume today to Recruiting for Good to do it all!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We are the only Recruiting Agency in the world generating proceeds from staffing to fund kid mentoring programs (The Sweetest Gigs) that prepare them for tomorrow's jobs. We appreciate candidates who allow us to represent them."
10 years in the making, Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman creates a meaningful community support service; Men Kickass to provide sweet solutions that will improve the quality of their life, family, and relationships (at home, work, and community). With 15 years of mentoring experience, countless of community programs started, and 25 years of staffing expertise; Carlos delivers a genuine and down to earth approach to support men who love to kickass and party GOOD! To learn more visit www.MenKickass.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.