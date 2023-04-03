Blockdaemon Integrates bloXroute's Blockchain Distribution Network into its API, Enhancing Blockchain Performance

EVANSTON, IL, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockdaemon, the leading institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company for node management and staking, announced today a partnership with bloXroute, adding mempool analytics to its industry-leading blockchain API Suite. bloXroute’s primary purpose is to rapidly process blocks transactions for the Ethereum blockchain systems, with a high capacity and low latency.
Integrating bloXroutes BDN access into Blockdaemon’s API provides users with real-time updates about transaction statuses, optimizing confirmation times, and enhancing network efficiency. With this addition, users can execute trades up to 200 ms faster than any other mempool service. This allows institutional customers to make more informed decisions through the fast propagation capabilities of BDN.
“Blockdaemon’s primary focus is lowering the barrier for connecting institutions to Web3. Supercharging Blockdaemon’s API with bloXroute’s BDN, institutional customers now have increased analytics and visibility, allowing them to make more informed decisions on DeFi and Web3,” said Konstantin Richter, Blockdaemon founder & CEO. “Institutional clients can take advantage of mempool analytics, dynamic fee adjustments, and enhanced gas fee estimation via our API Suite.”
"We're excited to work with Blockdaemon to help them deliver even more value to their customers," said Uri Klarman, CEO, bloXroute. "Our platform provides a powerful suite of tools that can help developers gain insight and visibility into the mempool across various blockchains. By partnering with Blockdaemon, we can bring these benefits to even more users."
By partnering with bloXroute, Blockdaemon’s blockchain API platform is now equipped with added functionality and benefits that will help wallets, exchanges, trading platforms, and other enterprise customers connect to 21+ blockchains through either RPC or REST APIs. Furthering Blockdaemons mission of connecting institutional users to Web3 with unparalleled performance with over 250+ Billion monthly calls and 99.9% uptime.
About Blockdaemon
Blockdaemon powers the blockchain economy with its suite of industry-leading infrastructure solutions. We are a globally established, single integration partner for accessing premier blockchain networks. We provide integrated business solutions to exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions, and developers using our end-to-end suite of blockchain tools, including dedicated nodes, APIs, staking, liquid staking, MPC tech, and more. Blockdaemon provides its customers with the confidence to quickly and easily scale without compromising security or compliance.
Learn more about Blockdaemon’s offerings.
About bloXroute
bloXroute Labs is a leading blockchain software company. We’re on a mission to bring transactions and data transmission on blockchain to the next level. bloXroute’s proprietary Blockchain Distribution Network (BDN) offers unmatched speed advantage to competitive DeFi traders and infrastructure performance improvements to DeFi service providers and projects. Over 300 trading firms run DeFi trade strategies on bloXroute’s BDN to get faster data and identify more trade opportunities combined with faster transaction propagation on the blockchain. On an average day, bloXroute users send $1.5 Billion+ transactions in value on its BDN.
The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL. Investors include SoftBank, Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Flybridge Capital, Coinbase Ventures, 1confirmation, and Lightspeed Ventures.
