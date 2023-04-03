Int'l MRSA Testing Week April 1-7 - The Ongoing MRSA Epidemic

Int'l MRSA Testing Week April 1-7

MORRIS, ILLINOIS, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “MRSA and Staph aureus infections are the number one problem in U.S. healthcare facilities and greatly under reported”, states Jeanine Thomas, founder of MRSA Survivors Network and Int’l MRSA Testing Week.

The annual global awareness campaign draws critical attention for all hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and nursing homes to screen high risk patients for MRSA and conduct a comprehensive ‘search and destroy’ approach. The 2023 global theme is: “Stop MRSA with Active Detection”.

MRSA Screening – Prevention Saves Lives

The Veteran’s Administration has implemented ADI – active detection and isolation in their 150 health facilities since 2007 and reduced their infection rates by over 80%.

In the era of paying for performance and if we are to believe in patient safety, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (including the CDC) should implement active detection and isolation (ADI) as Northern European countries have done successfully; some for decades. High MRSA and other HAI infection rates are fueling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and creating a global public health crisis.

Drug-resistant bacteria are growing more common. In the United States alone, the Centers for Disease and Prevention more than 2.8 million people develop drug-resistant infections each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.

One of the most common superbugs in the U.S., methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, kills 9,800 people each year. MRSA can spread rapidly in long-term care facilities and hospital settings, where cases spiked 13% during the first year alone of the Covid pandemic. Many healthcare facilities suspended screening of high- risk patients since 2020 which resulted in an increase of MRSA infections.

New research published recently in iScience - has shown that co- infection with Staph A (superbug) spikes Covid virus replication 15 – folds.

Sponsor: Hibiclens.

So many lives have been lost and so much needless pain and suffering has occurred from these infections and the MRSA epidemic is ongoing. Many MRSA patients’ immune systems are destroyed, loss of income, permanently disabled, forced to file bankruptcy and some become homeless. We must refocus on MRSA and make a commitment to drastically reduce the MRSA epidemic infection rates.

15th Anniversary of World MRSA Day/Month

MRSA Survivors Network’s 15th Annual World MRSA Day – October 2 and World MRSA Day – October draws attention to the ongoing global MRSA epidemic with their global 23campaigns and will hold a virtual event October 5, 2023. Topics that will be presented besides MRSA will be AMR, sepsis and C. difficile. Experts will be presenting and survivors sharing their personal stories.

MRSA Survivors Network was the first patient advocacy organization in the U.S. to raise the alarm concerning MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections (HAI’s). 2023 marks MRSA Survivors Network’s 20th year of raising the alarm and educating patients and the healthcare industry.

For information on becoming a Corporate Sponsor, donate, or volunteer contact us at:jthomas@mrsasurvivors.org or 815 710-5026, www.MRSAsurvivors.org , Twitter.com/MRSAsurvivors and at Facebook.com/MRSASurvivorsNetwork.