Work starts on Việt Nam's first green hydrogen plant

VIETNAM, March 31 - TRÀ VINH — TGS Trà Vinh Green Hydrogen Company, a member of The Green Solutions Group, on Thursday started construction of Việt Nam's first and largest green hydrogen factory in the Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh’s Duyên Hải District, with the total investment of VNĐ8 trillion (US$341 million).

Covering an area of 21ha, the project is expected to become operational after two years, initially producing 24,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 195,000 tonnes of oxygen a year. It would provide direct jobs for 300-500 local residents.

Trà Vinh Province's People’s Committee Chairman Lê Văn Hẳn said the locality always accompanies investors during the implementation, creating all favourable conditions for the project to be completed on schedule and put into operation soon.

The investment in a green hydrogen factory project in the area helps the province realise its goal of sustainable economic growth, becoming one of the green energy centres in the Mekong Delta region and the whole country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân, deputy minister of Industry and Trade, said Việt Nam is promoting the development of the chemical industry, which includes producing green hydrogen and green ammonia.

He added that the chemical industry has been identified by the Party and State as a priority foundation industry for development.

Hydrogen is an important chemical, widely used in the metallurgical industry, oil refining, semiconductor production, cosmetics and is also a basic raw material for the production of other chemicals serving many industries.

The production of green hydrogen from renewable energy has been oriented for development according to the Strategy for Development of Việt Nam's chemical industry to 2030, with a vision to 2040.— VNS

