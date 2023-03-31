Learn about warblers at MDC virtual program on April 15

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Warblers are brightly marked birds that are heard much more often than they are seen. Because of their striking coloration and secluded habits, sightings of these birds are always notable events – even among experienced birders.

People can learn more about these interesting birds at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) online program “Naturalist Notes: Wild Warblers Virtual Program.” This virtual program will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 15 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program will not be recorded. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191235

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss the species of warblers that can be seen in Missouri, where they can be seen, and what part of the year they are here in Missouri. "Naturalist Notes" is a series of Springfield Nature Center programs in which MDC naturalists showcase some of their favorite topics. This program is for all ages.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and online programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.