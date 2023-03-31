Submit Release
Attorney General Dave Yost Issues Statement on Fallen Springfield Township Officer

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Springfield Township Police Officer Tim Unwin, who died in the line of duty early this morning:

“Civil society depends on selfless sacrifice, sometimes the ultimate sacrifice. We should never take their service for granted.

My deepest condolences are with Officer Unwin's family, fellow officers and the Springfield Township community." 

Unwin, 31, was employed by Springfield Township for two years and previously worked for the Hamilton Police Department.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

