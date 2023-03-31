Louisiana Lottery Launches a Powerball Scratch-off Game With Second-Chance Drawings for NASCAR and New Year's Eve Trip/$1 Million Prize Opportunities

The Louisiana Lottery is bringing the Powerball brand to a scratch-off game with top prizes of $15,000 plus second-chance drawings including the the Powerball NASCAR Playoffs Promotion.

Building on the excitement and popularity of the multistate, multimillion-dollar-jackpot draw-style game, the Louisiana Lottery will bring the Powerball brand to a scratch-off game on April 3. Powerball the scratch-off game (#1477) will debut at the $2 price point with top prizes of $15,000 plus an extravaganza of second-chance prizes, the first of which will qualify Louisiana players for entry into a national drawing for a $1 million prize broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5!

"With both brands’ extraordinary ability to create memorable moments that bring everyone together to dream big, Powerball recently became an Official Partner of NASCAR," noted Lottery President Rose Hudson. "To kick off the new partnership and the 2023 season, NASCAR and Powerball created a season-long promotion that will culminate with one player winning a million dollars live at the race!"

As a participating lottery in the national NASCAR Powerball Playoff promotion, Louisiana will receive 25 semifinalist entries out of all national entries from participating lotteries. On Aug. 12, 16 of those national entries will be drawn with no more than one semifinalist per participating lottery advancing, so that all 16 of the initial semifinalists will be from a different lottery. Those 16 semifinalists will be announced on Aug. 26 at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona to go head-to-head in a series of four additional drawings that coincide with the elimination rounds during the NASCAR Playoffs.

The draw series will culminate with four finalists receiving a four-day/three-night VIP NASCAR Trip experience prize for themselves and a guest to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, during which one of the four finalists will win $1 million during a special televised drawing. Cash prizes of $2,500 to $1 million will be awarded to all 16 national semifinalists based on their elimination position.

The NASCAR VIP Trip experience prize includes round trip airfare for two, three-night hotel accommodations (double occupancy), two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP Experiences at Phoenix Raceway during the NASCAR Championship Weekend including tours, pace car rides and Victory Lane access, souvenir gift bags valued at $250, welcome dinner and all meals and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

To enter, players should complete the back of one nonwinning Louisiana Lottery $2 Powerball scratch-off (game #1477) and mail it in an envelope no larger than 4.5” x 9.5” to:

Powerball 2nd Chance DrawingP.O. Box 92006Baton Rouge, LA 70892

Entrants must be a Louisiana resident at least 21 years of age. Each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Players can enter multiple times but may win only one prize per drawing.

The NASCAR Powerball Playoff promotional entry deadline is July 17, 2023. Each Louisiana Semifinalist will also receive a prize package to include a branded personal cooler, wireless phone charger, premium sports bottle, T-shirt, two koozies, two stadium cups, $10 worth of Powerball scratch-offs and a red scratcher tool.

The Lottery is also working with Powerball on its national First Millionaire of the Year promotion that has been offered for the last two years, featuring exclusive VIP trips to New York City for New Year’s Eve with a Finalist Drawing for $1 million.

To round out the extravaganza, ALL entries received that were not drawn in the first drawings AND those received after the deadline through Oct. 2, 2023, will go into a drawing for this New Year’s Eve promotion, the details of which will be posted to the Lottery’s website.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com/pb-2nd-chance.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

The trademark “POWERBALL” is owned by and used with the permission of the Multi-State Lottery Association. NASCAR is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC. Copyright ©2023 National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. NASCAR, LLC is not a sponsor of this promotion.