Operation Welcome Gives Venezuelans a Fresh Start in Northern Brazil

Operação Acolhida, or Operation Welcome, is the humanitarian response and reception provided by the Brazilian Federal Government in Roraima, one of Brazil's least developed and least populated states, in response to a historic influx of migrants and refugees arriving from Venezuela since 2017. It has been recognized as a model for the region.

More than 800,000 Venezuelans have crossed into Brazil through its northern border in recent years, seeking medical attention, food, and new opportunities.

Operation Welcome has three pillars: (1) Border Management, providing migrants and refugees with reception, identification, documentation, basic medical care, and immunization; (2) Accommodation in the border cities, including food, education, health and psychological care, and social protection and (3) Voluntary Relocation to other parts of Brazil where they have greater access to economic opportunities and integration.