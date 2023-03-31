Mar 14, 2023 - Byhalia, MS

by: Bob Bakken, Desoto County News

Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider and a leader in eCommerce fulfillment solutions on Tuesday, March 14, announced the opening of its 24th fulfillment center, located in Byhalia. Situated in the heart of the Greater Memphis region, this facility is strategically positioned to provide optimal fulfillment, warehousing and transportation solutions to both new and existing high-growth eCommerce clients.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our 7th distribution and fulfillment center in the Memphis region,” said Tim Barrett, Chief Operations Officer of Barrett Distribution Centers. “As a proud employer in the Mid-South region for 15 years, this new facility reinforces our commitment to providing valuable job opportunities and continued investment in Greater Memphis and North Mississippi.”

“Barrett’s approach to brand-focused supply chain solutions have really fueled our tremendous growth over the last 10 years,” said Scott Hothem, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions at Barrett.

Featuring the latest in warehouse automation, robotic picking technology and robust warehouse management system (WMS), this state-of-the-art facility will allow Barrett to continue to provide highly customized, efficient and effective eCommerce and Omnichannel fulfillment solutions.

“Barrett’s approach to brand-focused supply chain solutions have really fueled our tremendous growth over the last 10 years,” said Hothem. “We continue to onboard some of the most well-known, high-growth eCommerce brands across several industries, and this new state-of-the-art warehouse will allow us to continue to meet marketplace demand for our services.”

This new facility will initially create over 100 new jobs in Byhalia, with plans for continued growth and expansion in the near future. Barrett is dedicated to investing in the communities in which we operate, and we look forward to partnering with local organizations and businesses to support economic growth in the region.

Click here for more information.