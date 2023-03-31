MLTI Launches Teaching and Learning Technology Grant – #TeachWithTech 

The Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) is pleased to announce the launch of the #TeachWithTech grant. The grant is available to all MLTI school districts to provide supplemental technology to support teaching and learning with technology. This program aims to provide funding opportunities to MLTI educators who want to bring technology into their MLTI schools in a way that is innovative, impactful, and intriguing.

A few examples include:

3D Printing

Lasercutters

Video production equipment

Audio / Podcasting equipment

Robotics & Coding Kits

Drones

Digital microscopes & doc cameras

Specialized cameras (GoPro, 360, etc.)

These are just a few of the many options that districts could choose to support technology-integrated teaching and learning. Eligible districts will submit an application for technology supplies and associated professional learning; this will include a plan and narrative that describes and clearly outlines the relationship between the technology and the teaching and learning that it’s being integrated into.

This grant is designed to offer supplemental technology that is not already provided through the MLTI program; device applications will not be considered. Instead, districts are encouraged to think about innovative learning through technology and to submit an application to invest in technology that will create transformative learning experiences for students and supplement the devices already provided.

Priority will be given to applicants who:

Focus on greatest student impact,

Serve socioeconomically disadvantaged school districts,

Prioritize student populations traditionally underrepresented in technology,

Demonstrate a commitment to pursuing high-quality teaching and learning through technology.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and in the order in which they are received. Interested, but not sure where to start? Register for a Q&A session and connect with the MLTI team to learn more. Click on the links below to register.

Important Dates

For more information about this and other MLTI initiatives, go to https://maine.gov/doe/learning/ltt/mlti/twt

Have questions? Want more information? Contact Emma-Marie Banks (Acting) Learning Through Technology Coordinator. emma-marie.banks@maine.gov