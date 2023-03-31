Maine DOE Update – March 31, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 3 (January, February, and March) open on April 1st. – These reports are due on Sunday, April 15th. | More

April 1 Enrollment reporting is open as of April 1, 2023, and is due on April 15, 2023. | More

The recovery of Q2’23 MaineCare Seed will occur in the April 2023 subsidy payment. The Maine DOE is asking Districts to review their reports by April 20, 2023, to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. SAU staff must review, and submit disputes, student by student claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q2’23 by April 20, 2023. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) today awarded an additional $900,000 in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) funding to support education innovation at Rose M Gaffney Elementary School in Machias, Upper Kennebec Valley Jr/Sr High School, North Haven Community School, RSU 10 schools, Union 103 schools, and Trenton Elementary School. These federal funds will be used to invest in strategies to engage students through outdoor learning, extended learning opportunities, and creating multiple education pathways.| More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) launched Maine’s Teacher Leader Fellows today with an inaugural class of five extraordinary educators from across the state. Waterville Senior High School social studies teacher Jessica Graham, Fryeburg Academy national-board certified teacher James St. Pierre, Nokomis Regional Middle School Integrated Technology teacher Keith Kelley, Mattanawcook Academy mathematics teacher Sarah Krause, and national-board certified music teacher Dorie Tripp will work with Maine DOE staff to support Maine’s educators in cross-cutting, interdisciplinary concepts of civics, STEAM, and humanities. | More

The Department of Education has decided to withdraw the version of the emergency amendment to rule Chapter 101: Maine Unified Special Education Regulation that was posted on March 24, 2023. The Department is no longer receiving comments on this proposed amendment. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers services to children with disabilities ages 3-22. | More

The Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) is pleased to announce the launch of the #TeachWithTech grant. The grant is available to all MLTI school districts to provide supplemental technology to support teaching and learning with technology. This program aims to provide funding opportunities to MLTI educators who want to bring technology into their MLTI schools in a way that is innovative, impactful, and intriguing. | More

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is now accepting nominations for the Curriculum Leader of the Year and the Instructional Coach of the Year. Nominations close on April 28, 2023 and you can find more details on the nominating process below.| More

The Maine Association of School Nurses announced a call for nominations for the Maine School Nurse of the Year (SNOY) 2022-23. This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for his/her contributions to the school and community they serve. The award provides recognition to an individual who demonstrates leadership in 6 areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

“You can learn to make our world a better place. We’re all different and no one has to fit into the same role. I look forward to what you’ll bring to our future.” That’s just one of the many pieces of advice Ms. Diane Fitzpatrick and other retired educators shared with grade 8 students at Caribou Community School during the retired teacher panel on March 27th. | More

Twenty-one teams filled the Ocean Gateway in Portland as the Maine State KidWind Challenge returned following a three-year hiatus. “KidWind is a hands-on design celebration that engages students through the lens of wind and solar energy. Student teams design, construct and test small scale wind turbines and solar structures at events all over the world.” | More

Career and Technical Education (CTE) is growing in Maine, and it was all the more evident at the SkillsUSA Maine State Championships held in Bangor recently. Students enrolled in the many career and technical education (CTE) programs found in schools across Maine gathered in Bangor for an exciting two-day event where they got the chance to showcase the skills they have mastered. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Debuting today, Asynchronous PD offerings to support Digital Citizenship, Tech Integration, and more. Digital Citizenship (DigCit), Podcasting, Digital Storytelling and Ap ps & Tools are among the Professional Development topic categories that the MLTI Ambassadors will be offering in the coming weeks. These will go live on the MLTI Youtube channel and are open to all interested educators and will include useful resources and contact hours. Please stay tuned to our professional learning “Now Playing” list with links to the videos, podcasts, and slides as they become available. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

As part of Maine’s Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) was awarded $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support the expansion of public pre-k opportunities in Maine. To assist with the provision of technical assistance and professional learning for the new and expanding pre-k programs being funding through this opportunity, the Maine DOE is seeking a Distinguished Educator to be part of its Early Learning Team. | More

