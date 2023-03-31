The Daily Record Announces 2023 Maryland's Top 100 Women

Kimberly Prescott

The Daily Record has named Kimberly Prescott, President of Prescott HR, to its 2023 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership, and mentoring.

Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community, and through mentoring.

Fourteen women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, receiving the award for a third and final time.

A panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees.

In the first round of judging, more than 20 Circle of Excellence volunteers reviewed over 300 applications. They scored each application to assist The Daily Record in identifying 150 nominees to go forward to the final round of judging. During the final round, six previous Maryland’s Top 100 honorees reviewed each application packet closely and then met to discuss and finalize the 100 winners.

“The 2023 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are leading companies, creating change, breaking barriers and charting new territory. They are leaders who make a difference in their communities and also mentor and inspire future leaders toward success,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media. “This year’s Circle of Excellence honorees are inspirational. They have been active, successful leaders in their professions and in their communities for many years and are also devoted to mentoring future generations. We at The Daily Record are honored to recognize these outstanding women.”

Maryland's Top 100 Women will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 8 at The Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore. The VIP reception begins at 4 p.m., and doors open for the general networking reception at 4:30 p.m. The awards celebration starts at 6 p.m. followed by a dessert reception. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Attendance is limited. This event will sell out. Winners and sponsors receive priority. Sponsorship includes VIP seating for guests, logo usage, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication and more. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 9 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

The Circle of Excellence Sponsor is GBMC Healthcare. The Reception Sponsor is Notre Dame of Maryland University. The Leadership Sponsor is Towson University. An updated listing of sponsors maybe found at TheDailyRecord.com.

About The Daily Record

The Daily Record is a digital-first, daily news media company focused on law, government and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. These events include Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors and more. The Daily Record also facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting and email marketing among other services. The Daily Record, with 135 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.