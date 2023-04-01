12th Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation Brings Leaders Together to Address Water Supply Issues

Wyland Foundation Mayor's Challenge For Water Conservation

Acclaimed Non-Profit Community Service Campaign Empowers Students, Business, and Civic Leaders To Address A Sustainable Future of U.S. Water Supplies

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, US, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water quality and future shortages remain one of the nation’s top priorities as the 12th annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation gets underway this April in cities across the United States. The annual campaign brings together residents and civic leaders to see who can be the most water wise, April 1-30, by making a series of online commitments to changing daily behaviors to reduce water waste over the coming year.

This year students from thousands of schools across the country can also make water conservation commitments that directly support their city’s standings. The challenge was conceived over a decade ago when a handful of mayors in south Florida approached the Wyland Foundation, a non-profit community service group, to help them build better water use habits with residents before the next crisis hit.

Presented by the Wyland Foundation, with support from National League of Cities, the Toro Company, Zenni Optical, and the US EPA, the campaign reaches nearly every aspect of a community, from city hall to local businesses and schools. The campaign challenges residents to take a series of simple water-saving actions for a chance to win over $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes, including $3,000 toward their Home Utility Payments, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes. In addition, one school from each winning city will receive 100 pairs of Zenni Remakes™ eyeglasses that help reduce damage to eyes from prolonged exposure to blue light. Each pair is made from the recycled plastics equal to three discarded single use plastic water bottles. Residents can go online throughout April and find tools to turn their water reduction commitments into specific actions at www.mywaterpledge.com

Last year, mayors from 40 states encouraged residents to make hundreds of thousands of pledges to promote drought resiliency, protect watersheds, and ultimately reduce stress on aging water infrastructure. Students and teachers can take part by accessing a special section of the website to qualify for school prizes. The foundation’s new digital tool, My Volunteer Water Project, also gives residents a unique way to do hands-on home, community, and workplace projects year-round in support of their city’s sustainability efforts. The more projects residents do throughout the year, the better chance a city wins the mayor’s challenge in April

The campaign will kickoff at noon Tuesday, April 4, with the unveiling of a new mural for marine conservation by renowned marine life artist Wyland in New London, CT. The non-profit campaign is presented in association with EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, and Zenni Optical.

About the Wyland Foundation

The Wyland Foundation, founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland, is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world's ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects.

For years, Wyland Foundation has rallied the support of mayors and cities nationwide to urge constituents to consider their environmental impact through its National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation. The group works on educating constituents about CO2 emitted from our homes and everyday habits. Thousands participate nationwide annually pledging to save billions of gallons of water. More information can be found at www.wylandfoundation.org.