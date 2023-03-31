B-Roll Package: Grand Opening of the Center For Engineering and Precision Medicine March 29, 2023

Restriction: None – Free Use For All
Associated Press Content Services/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
We are moving away from the old theories and concepts of generalizing the impacts of these chronic diseases and understanding the individual aspects of them.”
— New York City Mayor Eric Adams
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand opening of the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine (CEPM), a partnership between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Icahn Mount Sinai), was held March 29, 2023 at the Hudson Research Center (HRC) in New York City.
The center is the latest in a 10+ year partnership between RPI, a world-renowned technological research university known for its engineering, technology, and science programs, and Icahn Mount Sinai, the academic arm of the Mount Sinai Health System, which includes eight hospitals and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York City region. The HRC is a 320,000-square-foot, mixed-use hub for innovation in New York City’s growing life sciences sector.
1) Establishing b-roll shots of the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine
2) SOUNDBITE (English) Deepak Vashishth, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies at Rensselaer and CEPM Associate Director
Good morning! It is my pleasure to welcome you to the opening of CEPM – the Rensselaer-Sinai Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine!
Today marks an important day in our 10-year relationship with Sinai that has already produced major advances in orthopedics and in the treatment and management of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis.
3) SOUNDBITE (English) Rensselaer President Martin A. Schmidt, Ph.D.
This is a new facility we’re opening in partnership with Mount Sinai, where we’re going to have RPI engineers and scientists working side by side with Mount Sinai researchers pushing the envelope of precision medicine.
Mount Sinai brings a tremendous capability in medical science and an enormous patient population. RPI brings a strong engineering talent. Bringing those together are really the key elements of the formula to advance precision medicine.
4) SOUNDBITE (English) Dennis S. Charney, M.D., the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
The focus of the center will be on multiple diseases. They include diseases of the brain – to come up with new techniques, using, essentially, neuroengineering to help us provide better treatments for serious diseases such as stroke, paralysis, and other diseases of the brain.
Also, there will be other conditions that we will be working together on including the ability to remotely manage different diseases like diabetes… like other conditions that somebody might be at home, but we need to monitor them very carefully using wearables that involve serious forms of engineering.
5) SOUNDBITE (English) New York City Mayor Eric Adams
We heard the scientific approach to this amazing marriage of two great institutions, and I just want to lean into the humanistic aspect of it. How many times have we watched our loved ones go through a chronic disease? How many times have we sat back and saw how it impacts the family, particularly when the person is a primary caregiver, was a newborn child? We are at the precipice of an 1883 moment. Today, we opened the Brooklyn Bridge and allowed two islands to be connected. That's where we are in science and medicine.
We are moving away from the old theories and concepts of generalizing the impacts of these chronic diseases and understanding the individual aspects of them. Just as we have individual fingerprints that's unique to who we are, so too is our body makeup. The thoughts of microbiomes and neuroplasticity of the brain and neuron connections and how various medicines impact us in a unique way is beyond imagination where we are about to go. But just like in that 1883, some people stepped on that bridge with interpretation and fear, unsure of what happened when they walked across. Mount Sinai and RPI is holding our hands and telling us it's going to be all right. It's going to be all right. It’s going to be all right.
We're entering the universe of reversal and prevention and proper diagnosis. How exciting could that be? We did not think we would see this day in our lifetime. Because of this partnership, not only are we going to see it in our lifetime, we are going to extend our lifetime, and I'm looking forward to this.
6) B-roll shots of audience and speakers
7) SOUNDBITE (English) CEPM Co-Director Jonathan Dordick, Ph.D., Institute Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Biological Sciences at Rensselaer
The Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine is a joint center with Mount Sinai and Rensselaer that has three major components.
One component is a research center. We’re going to do research in areas such as neuromodulation, immune resilience, regenerative medicine, and underlying that will be where engineering plays a significant role in developing new technologies to advance medicine.
The second area is that we are developing a joint Ph.D. program in engineering medicine that’s really going to be the glue that brings together researchers from both institutions.
The third area is we are advancing what’s called the CEPM Development Labs, which will be early stage commercialization that’s going to come out of the technologies being developed at the CEPM. Hopefully, that will spawn new technologies and new industries that will come out.
8) B-roll of RPI, Sinai, and CEPM leaders posing for photos
9) SOUNDBITE (English) CEPM Co-Director Priti Balchandani, Ph.D., Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular and Interventional Radiology, Neuroscience, and Psychiatry at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
The Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine or CEPM is encompassing our exact vision which is to apply new engineering technologies to make medicine more personalized and to solve the most intractable diseases. As diseases become more complex and there are distinct disease variations, we need more engineering methods, data analytics, and higher precision in our techniques in order to come up with more effective treatments and diagnostics and help patients, ultimately.
10) SOUNDBITE (English) Deepak Vashishth, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies at Rensselaer and CEPM Associate Director.
New York City is a very diverse population, as you know. The impact is that we are trying to make medicine fit to an individual level. We want the medicine to be as diverse as the patient is. In order to make that, we need a big leap in technology and computer science and that’s what we hope to combine between engineering and computer science and it’s where engineering meets medicine.
11) B-roll of people touring CEPM
About Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute:
Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, over 30 research centers, more than 140 academic programs, including 25 new programs, and a dynamic community comprised of over 6,800 students and 104,000 living alumni and alumnae. Rensselaer faculty and graduates include upward of 155 National Academy members, six members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, six National Medal of Technology winners, five National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With nearly 200 years of experience advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on addressing global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration. To learn more, please visit www.rpi.edu.
About the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:
The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is internationally renowned for its outstanding research, educational, and clinical care programs. It is the sole academic partner for the eight member hospitals* of the Mount Sinai Health System, one of the largest academic health systems in the United States, providing care to a large and diverse patient population. Ranked 14th nationwide in National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding and among the 99th percentile in research dollars per investigator according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Icahn Mount Sinai has a talented, productive, and successful faculty. More than 3,000 full-time scientists, educators and clinicians work within and across 34 academic departments and 35 multidisciplinary institutes, a structure that facilitates tremendous collaboration and synergy. Our emphasis on translational research and therapeutics is evident in such diverse areas as genomics/big data, virology, neuroscience, cardiology, geriatrics, as well as gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Icahn Mount Sinai offers highly competitive MD, PhD, and Master’s degree programs, with current enrollment of approximately 1,300 students. It has the largest graduate medical education program in the country, with more than 2,000 clinical residents and fellows training throughout the Health System. In addition, more than 550 postdoctoral research fellows are in training within the Health System. To learn more, please visit https://icahn.mssm.edu/.
About Taconic Partners:
Since 1997, Taconic Partners has acquired, redeveloped and repositioned over 12 million square feet of commercial office and mixed-use space, as well as over 6,500 units of luxury and workforce housing. As a fully integrated real estate company with a keen eye for uncovering value, its diverse capabilities are evidenced by its multifaceted success with luxury properties, as well as adaptive reuse and urban revitalization projects. In New York City, Taconic is advancing over 650,000 square feet of life sciences space at 125 West End Avenue as well as at the Hudson Research Center at 619 West 54th Street. Other active Taconic projects include 817 Broadway, 311 West 42nd Street and Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side. The firm also manages various real estate funds on behalf of institutional and pension fund investors. For more information visit: www.taconicpartners.com
About Silverstein Properties:
Silverstein Properties is a privately held, full-service real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York. Founded in 1957 by Chairman Larry Silverstein, the company has developed, owned and managed more than 40 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and hotel space. Recent projects include 7 World Trade Center, the first LEED-certified office tower in New York City (2006), 4 World Trade Center (2013), the Four Seasons Downtown (2016), One West End (2017) and 3 World Trade Center (2018). The company has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in New York City” by Crain’s New York Business for eight years in a row. For further information on Silverstein Properties, please visit www.silversteinproperties.com.
About New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute:
The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF global community includes over 200 researchers at leading institutions worldwide, including the NYSCF – Druckenmiller Fellows, the NYSCF – Robertson Investigators, the NYSCF – Robertson Stem Cell Prize Recipients, and NYSCF Research Institute scientists and engineers. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration.
Contact:
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Katie Malatino
malatk@rpi.edu
838-240-5691
Mount Sinai
Karin Eskenazi
karin.eskenazi@mssm.edu
332-257-1538
Taconic Partners/Silverstein Properties
Johann Hamilton
johann@relevanceinternational.com
917-887-1750
New York Stem Cell Foundation
David McKeon
dmckeon@nyscf.org
212-365-7440
Katie Malatino
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
+1 518-276-2146 email us here
B-Roll Package: Grand Opening of the Center For Engineering and Precision Medicine
You just read:
B-Roll Package: Grand Opening of the Center For Engineering and Precision Medicine March 29, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Katie Malatino
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
+1 518-276-2146
email us here