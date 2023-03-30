NYC Mayor Eric Adams Joined Top Biomedical Researchers to Usher in the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the grand opening for the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine on March 29, 2023.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President Martin A. Schmidt ’81, Ph.D., and Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine Co-Director Jonathan Dordick, Ph.D., tour the new center during the March 29, 2023 grand opening in New York City.

Dennis S. Charney, M.D., the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai, speaks at the grand opening for the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine on March 29, 2023 in New York City.

Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine Co-Directors Jonathan Dordick, Ph.D., and Priti Balchandani, Ph.D., at the grand opening on March 29, 2023.