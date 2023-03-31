KRF Capital structuring the alternative asset ecosystem for family offices and asset managers across the globe

KRF Capital is a private equity firm grounded in creating value & sustainability by working closely with management teams and founders across asset classes.
It's a privilege and a luxury to choose the investments that I want to do, having worked at banks and large private equity firms for over 20 years.”
— Kyle Fox
MIAMI, FL, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KRF Capital is a private equity firm grounded in creating value & sustainability by working closely with management teams and founders across asset classes. Kyle Fox, Founder of KRF Capital, provides institutional investors and family offices access to private bespoke investment opportunities across a number of high delta sectors including real estate, renewable energy, clean technology, sports assets and adjacent technologies across Europe, The Americas, Middle East and Africa.
KRF Capital’s investment professionals have a strong track record with over 300 investments equating to over $150 billion AUM. KRF’s wealth of experience, global network and relationships with operators and executives, enables the firm to source opportunities, underwrite risk, structure and execute strategies to outperform the market. KRF’s clients benefit from an expansive proprietary database of equity investors and debt providers which rivals the distribution channels of banks and large advisory firms.
The firm’s diverse expertise encompasses growth equity, renewable energy, plant manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, stadiums, sports tech, web 3, food and agriculture technologies. KRF understands the perspective of all counterparties because of their veteran leadership that has experience working on the buy side, sell side, and advisory.
Founder, Kyle Fox’s global perspective is rooted in working in Asia and Europe for 20 years as she holds both UK and US citizenship. KRF’s team has significant experience in debt and equity across asset classes and geographies with the ability to source, develop, and execute new investment opportunities with the goal to optimize business plans and drive profitability and sustainability.
KRF has focused on understanding how to leverage emerging trends and cultural forces to drive engagement and profitability for the future of sports, entertainment, and real estate. KRF focuses on investing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, the metaverse, and streaming technologies to leverage the evolving market driven by Millennials and Gen Z and their new way of absorbing content that demands a dynamic platform that can be quickly adapted with analytical capabilities. KRF delivers the products and tools to satisfy global emerging trends.
With a proven track record of success in building partnerships, developing business strategies, sourcing investments, and managing risk, KRF offers independent, trusted, and innovative advice to help their clients succeed. KRF strives to support founders and management teams in realizing their full potential.
Ms. Fox and her team have created a firm built to discover, manage and optimize 21st century challenges for 21st century asset managers and asset allocators.
As Ms Fox recently stated about the genesis of KRF Capital “It's a privilege and a luxury to choose the investments that I want to do, having worked at banks and large private equity firms for over 20 years. At KRF, we are able to focus on sectors that will satisfy the demand of tomorrow instead of financial engineering steady state cash flow businesses. Focused on investments to promote sustainability, create experiences and community coupled with a disciplined investment approach to ensure achieving strong returns on innovative strategies. Solving for tomorrow is the only way forward. With KRF’s global experience, dexterity across assets, ability to connect the dots across investment asset classes, we are building a unique portfolio that will produce outsized returns by recognizing adjustment is needed from the old way and a new way will achieve better returns and solutions. “
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.