First-of-its-Kind Full-Scope SpaceTech Industry Framework Launched by Deep Knowledge Group and SpaceTech Analytics

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceTech Analytics in partnership with the AI and Data Science Division of Deep Knowledge Group has published a new SpaceTech Industry Analytical Framework, constituting the most comprehensive classification system for SpaceTech Industry analysis to date. The framework has been published in an open-access format to better serve the needs of SpaceTech industry participants and decision makers.
The SpaceTech Industry Analytical Framework seeks to provide comprehensive and descriptive tools to aid industry players and stakeholders in assessing and comparing businesses across international markets, with a focus on the technological aspect of their operations. As the industry undergoes further growth and transformation, the SpaceTech Industry Analytical Framework will remain adaptable and dynamic, ensuring that it keeps pace with the latest developments and trends.
SpaceTech refers to technology related to space exploration and activities beyond the Earth's atmosphere. This term encompasses a wide range of products, services, and applications, including spacecraft, satellites, launch vehicles, telescopes, space habitats, and communication systems. SpaceTech is crucial to advancing our understanding of the universe, improving communication and navigation, and supporting activities such as scientific research, commercial ventures, and national security. With ongoing advancements in technology, SpaceTech is poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of humanity beyond our planet.
Deep Knowledge Group recognizes SpaceTech as a pivotal industry for the future of humanity. To support this growing sector, Deep Knowledge Group established its subsidiary, SpaceTech Analytics in 2021, which regularly produces analytical reports on key topics such as industry landscape, investment trends, surveys, and ratings of companies based on their innovation potential and business activity in the SpaceTech field. Additionally, SpaceTech Analytics offers strategic consulting and investment intelligence services to support companies and investors in the SpaceTech industry.
It also serves as an official sponsor of the Oxford University Aeronautical Society and has organized a number of conferences with such SpaceTech luminaries including Senior Program Directors of the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory, the Chief Scientist of the NASA Human Research Program, senior members of the Aerospace Medical Council and more.
The SpaceTech Industry Analytical Framework identifies three key ecosystem groups within the industry:
- SpaceTech Core Companies
- SpaceTech Verge Companies
- Space-Applied Businesses
The SpaceTech Companies sectors are further divided into seven subsectors, including Education and Training, Service and Consulting, Science and Engineering, and others.
The framework also encompasses the main types of technology products and services offered across all subsectors, providing a comprehensive overview of the SpaceTech industry landscape.
The main aim of the SpaceTech Industry Analytical Framework is to share comprehensive descriptive tools that make it easier for industry participants and stakeholders to compare businesses internationally, and focus on the technological aspect of each company's activity.
The SpaceTech Industry is a rapidly growing and dynamic space, driven by an ongoing trend that encompasses the complex interplay between emerging companies behind versatile and efficient products such as smaller and more powerful satellites that can perform advanced functions with less hardware and lower costs, accelerated artificial intelligence and machine learning for analyzing data from space and making more accurate predictions, and the development of novel reusable rockets and other space vehicles, which can significantly reduce launch costs and make space exploration more accessible.
In 2022, this Industry Analytical Framework formed the basis of the SpaceTech Big Data Analytical System and Dashboard, which tracks the status of the thousands of SpaceTech entity types encompassed by SpaceTech Analytics’ new framework.
The SpaceTech Big Data Analytics Dashboard is a cutting-edge platform that provides unparalleled insights into the ever-changing SpaceTech landscape. This powerful tool is designed to leverage the latest advancements in data science to help decision-makers analyze the industry's quantitative parameters in real-time. Built on a foundation of extensive research and deep expertise in SpaceTech, the dashboard provides users with the tools they need to analyze the entire industry, as well as identify the most relevant data and metrics.
With its intuitive interface and powerful analytics capabilities, the SpaceTech Big Data Analytics Dashboard enables users to make informed decisions and identify trends that impact the SpaceTech industry. By providing access to real-time information on SpaceTech spending, procurement trends, and key industry players, the dashboard empowers decision-makers to stay ahead of the curve and drive innovation in this rapidly evolving sector. Whether you're a government agency, a private sector firm, or a research institution, the SpaceTech Big Data Analytics Dashboard is an essential tool for anyone looking to stay on the cutting edge of SpaceTech innovation. Access the website to get more about SpaceTech Big Data Analytics Dashboard and to register to use the demo version for free.
KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS AND TAKE-AWAYS FROM THE FRAMEWORK:
Showing stable growth, the global SpaceTech capitalization was estimated at $4.671T in the Q1 2023 and is expected to grow to $10T by 2030. According to the most conservative estimates, it accounts for 5% of global GDP.
This will have a dramatic impact on the annual growth of the global SpaceTech market, primarily because of the growth of the development of Satellite Technologies; the Space Exploration sector and advances in IT, FinTech; and other digital technologies.
Public-Sector interest in the SpaceTech industry is expected to grow. In May 2020, NASA launched a crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on a commercially developed U.S. rocket. The launch represented the first time that the US had flown a crewed mission to the ISS since 2011.
More than 3,000 core and verge SpaceTech companies have been classified into 14 сategories. Space Manufacturing and Satellite Communication appear to be the two largest sectors. The Space Observation subsector is also significant in its size. There are a large number of different subsectors fueling the space industry.
The US and Canada are the world leaders by the number of SpaceTech companies and levels of investment received so far in 2023. East Asia and Europe have received similar levels of funding, but Europe has a higher number of companies. Despite a small share of companies (only 1.4% of the total), the Middle East and North Africa region has received more than $3.4B in investment so far, putting it in fourth place by that measure.
SPACETECH ANALYTICS IS FOCUSING ON THREE KEY ACTIVITIES:
MARKET INTELLIGENCE: Producing regular open-access and proprietary analytics on the emerging topics and trends in the SpaceTech industry. All reports are supported by back-end analytics systems and tools that allow users to receive fresh insights and updates about opportunities and risks.
BIG DATA ANALYTICAL SYSTEM & DASHBOARD: Building a comprehensive Big Data Analytical System and Dashboard (SaaS) as a one-stop-platform for all market and business intelligence operations our customers may need, including profiling thousands of companies, market signals and trends based on tens of millions of constantly updated data points.
HYBRID CONFERENCES AND WEBINARS: Organizing virtual and hybrid conferences featuring SpaceTech influencers, including founders and CEOs of startups and established companies, investors, scientists and other key players in the SpaceTech industry. Past luminaries who have presented at SpaceTech Analytics’ events have included Senior Program Directors of the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory, the Chief Scientist of the NASA Human Research Program, senior members of the Aerospace Medical Council and more.
