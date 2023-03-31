COPO Raises $220,000 for IDRF’s Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Shelter Program

Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Fundraiser

Canadians of Pakistani Origin (COPO) Donate Generously to Support IDRF Emergency Response to Devastating Earthquake

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Khalid Usman, former Ward 7 Councillor and President of COPO (Canadians of Pakistani Origin), organized a highly successful fundraiser earlier this week for victims of the Turkiye-Syria Earthquake that devastated the two countries in February. The earthquake killed 53,227 people, damaged or destroyed 240,600 buildings and left millions homeless — making it the worst disaster in Turkey's modern history.

According to the Canadian Press, approximately 2 million survivors have been housed in temporary accommodation, according to Turkish government figures. Around 1.5 million people have been settled in tents while another 46,000 have been moved to container houses. While others are living in dormitories and guesthouses.

The event held at the Crystal Fountain venue in Markham was attended by over 560 guests, including the Consul General of Turkiye, Sinem Mingan, acting Consul General of Pakistan, Yasir Iqbal Butt, Solicitor General, Michael Kerzner, Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti and members of the Markham community. Together, the community raised an impressive $220,000 in donations to support those affected by the disaster.

"Given the number of people that have been relocated, or are living in tents, providing shelter is crucial and the community feels the need is now," said Khalid Usman. "The response to this fundraiser has been truly heartwarming, and I am proud of our community's commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by this tragedy."

The funds raised from the event will go towards the International Development and Relief Foundation's shelter rehabilitation and construction program in the impacted region, as part of their ongoing emergency aid. A critical and important need, for the many families who are still without a home.

"This fundraiser is a testament to the power of community and what we can achieve when we come together," added Usman. "I want to thank all the donors and volunteers and my CO-Chair Mayor Frank Scarpitti, who opened their hearts and their pockets during the month of Ramadan to help out. Your generosity and support will make a real difference in the lives many."

People wishing to donate to IDRF’s relief efforts can do on the IDRF website at https://idrf.ca/earthquake or call 416 497 0818.

