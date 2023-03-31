Up Norway Launches New Women’s Journey Highlighting Innovative Females Across the Country

10 Days of Unique Experiences Uncover How Norway Became Among the Top Gender-Equal Countries Worldwide
OSLO, NORWAY, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable luxury travel curator Up Norway invites travelers to explore Norway from a gender equality perspective with the launch of their new journey: Tracing Norway’s Super Women. Norway is one of the world’s most gender equal countries, and as travel curators, Up Norway is constantly striving to ensure that equality remains clearly visible on the map. This curated journey offers a historical and geographical adventure that introduces travelers to remarkable stories ranging from 17th century witch trials in wild Varanger to female empowerment today in a whiskey distillery on the island of Fedje.
Highlights throughout the ten day journey include:
- Scandinavia’s only Women’s Museum for an introduction to Norway’s equality journey from an international perspective.
- Witchcraft and wildlife with a guided visit to the Steilneset Memorial and Vardøhus fortress to learn more about the use of art and architecture as a tool to convey important parts of history and cultural heritage.
- Unique king crab fishing experience with storytelling about strong female characters who historically have served the same roles as men, as skippers and in the household.
- A visit to Feddie Ocean Distillery, Norway’s first organic certified distillery that is creating a completely new type of classic whiskey: Norwegian single malt.
- Over 650 female investors have invested in the distillery.
- Guided tour of Ekeberg Sculpture Park, acclaimed as one of the world’s top five sculpture parks, which features depictions of women and work by female artists.
- Top accommodations with a focus on the country’s leading females - including the exquisitely restored boutique hotel Camilla’s House, originally the private residence of author Camilla Collett, one of Norway’s most significant novelists and women’s rights activists.
As travel curators and local insiders, Up Norway designs bespoke itineraries tailored to an individual’s preference. A highlight of travel with Up Norway is their digital itinerary application where travelers can find all their travel details, personalized recommendations, and best of all; a 24-hour direct chat to access the Up Norway team with any questions.
The new Women’s Journey begins at $5,365 USD per person based on 8 travelers. Lodging and all local transfers from arrival to departure are included in pricing as well as various privately guided tours, select meals, and service and a digital itinerary provided by Up Norway. Each Up Norway journey can be tailored to the traveler's needs and preferences as desired. For more information, please contact travel@upnorway.com or visit https://upnorway.com.
About Up Norway:
Established in 2016, Up Norway’s vision is to introduce quality conscious international travelers to truly unique Norwegian experiences. Its local expertise, sustainable approach, digital itineraries and passion for Norway open up new perspectives. Named one of Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Top Travel Specialists and the first and only Norwegian travel company to be Travelife and B Corporation™ certified, Up Norway commits to operate in a way that has a significant positive impact on its community and environment and has sourced partners who share these core values. Native Norwegians take pride in serving local cuisine, showing off their vibrant culture, and breathtaking nature. Up Norway’s trips focus not on standard city tours but on getting people out into the country’s stunning landscapes and in contact with the local people. Curated accommodations include not only boutique hotels but also stilted log cabins, lakeside yurts, tent igloos, and a renovated lighthouse: cozy places where you’re hosted by the owners and introduced to the local culture and traditions. The company takes pride in offering experiences off the tourist trail and offers access to sites and stories that would be a challenge to discover otherwise. With a Digital Travel Guide provided to their guests, Up Norway uses technology to enhance its personalized service, not to replace it.
