New Rental Platform A-One Debuts in Oslo Offering Design-Forward Properties With Seamless Hospitality Services

Properties Feature Curated Artwork, Luxury Furnishings, Local Amenities & More, All Available to Purchase Via In-Home Technology
OSLO, NORWAY, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A-One is a new vacation rental platform offering exclusive homes with personal services in Oslo, Norway. Complete with round-the-clock concierge, daily housekeeping, luxury amenities, and innovative services, A-One offers a personalized hospitality experience for travelers looking for enhanced privacy and a larger living space than afforded by traditional hotels. A-One’s exceptional houses and apartments are designed by renowned architects and showcase a wide collection of art from both Norwegian and international artists in a variety of mediums.
A unique offering, A-One’s curated collection of furniture, art, interior finishings, amenities, and even the homes themselves are all available for purchase. Located in sought-after locations in Oslo, the neighborhood and surroundings of the rental are an important part of the overall travel experience allowing guests to experience the culture as a local. From scenic nature views, natural lighting, soothing interiors, and other aesthetically pleasing elements to functional amenities that encourage healthy nutrition, activity and sleep, all properties also have a conscious focus on the WELL philosophy: an environment that enhances physical, mental, and social health. Additionally, enhanced privacy is afforded by discreet and private access to the apartments and homes.
Exclusive Services:
A highlight of A-One’s rentals is its enhanced hospitality services. The entire experience is personalized from booking until check out. Upon arrival, all guests are greeted by a representative from A-One to assist with luggage, provide a tour, and complete any immediate requests. A personal concierge is introduced to assist with restaurant reservations, arranging activities and private tours, transportation, and more. To assist in all services, an iPad allows guests to seamlessly request items to their home, order food and beverage, view restaurant and activity recommendations, plan services, and even shop the property. Daily housekeeping is also included with each stay.
Art & Design:
With a value of approximately $500,000 USD, artwork within the homes is made up of A-One ownership’s private collection as well as additional pieces curated by contemporary art gallery Gallery Brandstrup. Both local Norwegian artists and others of international acclaim are featured, including Stein Erik Haga Kristensen, Marina Abramović, and Eirik Sæther. In addition to the artwork, elegant interiors include a collection of furniture from the leading Scandinavian modern furniture store, Expo Nova. Valued at over $500,000 USD across the properties, brands include Poliform, B&B Italy, Cassina, Foggia, ClassiCon, and Flos.
Shop:
All hand-picked furniture, artwork, amenities, linens, and décor pieces are available for purchase. By using the in-property iPads, guests can directly purchase anything within the property to take or have shipped home. Highlights include designer furniture from brands such as B&B Italy and Foggia, exclusive decor including a custom Christian Dior Vespa, and even the home itself.
WELL Standard:
Facilitating holistic physical, mental, and social well-being, A-One’s homes have been designed and outfitted in accordance with WELL standards. Aesthetically pleasing environmental elements as well as in-home functional amenities encourage travelers to Stay Well. Beginning with the architecture and views, to lighting, colors, materials, furniture, and decor, each home is carefully selected to elicit relaxation. Dyson air purifiers capture and remove dust, allergens, gasses, odors, and other ultra-fine pollutants. Additionally, each home is equipped with an aroma diffuser, ultra-comfort beds adorned in linens from Rivolta Carmignani, wake-up light that simulates the sunrise, bathrobes from Rivolta Carmignani, antioxidant-rich body products, and more.
Culinary Offerings:
Ideal for longer term stays and families, A-One’s properties all feature a complete kitchen with stove, oven, dishwasher, wine cooler, and more. Grocery items can be arranged prior to arrival and throughout one’s stay based on individual preferences. In partnership with Furset Gruppen, A-One can also arrange for a private chef for select meals or full time. Chefs are skilled in all cuisines and dietary restrictions.
Homes:
A-One's portfolio currently consists of six exclusive homes in the Bjørvika and Frogner neighborhoods of Oslo. Homes include The Dance of Life, a two bedroom/ two bathroom elegant apartment on the seventh floor offering views of the fjord and Munch Museum; Little Venice, a two bedroom/two bathroom home where the fjord flows right past the apartment’s terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows; Villa Sunshine, a two bedroom/two bathroom architect-designed townhouse with a large outdoor dining area; Sommerro Garden, a one bedroom/one bathroom featuring a private garden located in the residential section of Sommerro, Oslo’s newest hotel; and Sommerro Elegance, a two bedroom/two bathroom also located in Sommerro with a private balcony and large open floor plan. For long term stays, A-One offers a new architect-designed penthouse apartment in Bygdøy, a prime location in western Oslo, Løchenveien 30.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Megan Taylor
MLT Public Relations
+1 786-247-4812
megan@mltpr.com