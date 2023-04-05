Learn How Utilities Can Optimize Grid Operations at the Grid Edge Expo
OATI to feature EV Fleet Charging Management, DERMS, Microgrids and Smart City Solutions at the 2023 IEEE PES Grid Edge Technologies Conference and Exposition
OATI has the most field-tested, grid-trusted technologies in the industry”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) will demonstrate how utility grid operators can optimize the power grid at the 2023 IEEE PES Grid Edge Technologies Conference and Exposition, San Diego Convention Center, April 10-13.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
“OATI has the most field-tested, grid-trusted technologies in the industry, and you can see many of them live demoed at the Expo,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “I encourage all those invested in making the power grid more reliable, cost-effective and sustainable to attend the expo and engage with our Smart Energy experts.”
Utility grid operators can visit booth #531 to discover how OATI solutions manage a diverse set of demand-side resources for improved system economics and enhanced grid reliability. EoT Alley (#1345), Powered by OATI, will showcase how to Capture the Value of EVs with dynamic and innovative EV charging solutions for all stakeholders, including grid operators, fleet operators, and station owners. By visiting both booths, visitors can learn about:
• webSmartEnergy® DERMS industry ranked #1
• GridMind™ microgrid automated controller
• V2G EVolution™ EV fleet charging management
• Smart City solutions
“EoT is central to the energy transition and the shift to distributed energy resources," adds Dr. Mokhtari. “Learn how utilities can use aggregated distributed energy resources to optimize grid operations by engaging with our energy experts at our booths, watching our demos, and listening to our speakers at the conference."
Attendees can also listen to four OATI speakers at the Expo. On April 11, Dr. Ali Ipakchi, Executive Vice President & Chief Visionary Officer, joins the Supersession “Innovators at the Edge of Transition.” On April 12, Dr. Farrokh Rahimi, Executive Vice President, speaks about Smart City/Smart Utility Touchpoints, Overlaps, Gaps, and Potential Solutions; Dr. Farrokh Albuyeh, Executive Vice President, presents on Managing Increasing Levels of DERs - Dynamic Hosting Capacity Calculation; and Behnam Danai, Vice President, presents on Wide-Area Demand Response System with a Customer-Portal Journey. In addition, on April 13, Matthew Kiesow, Senior Director, presents on Enabling a Generation of Smart Cities.
With more than 27 years of extensive energy technology expertise, OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy industry and power grid. To learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions, visit oati.com, or email Innovation@oati.net.
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,200+ industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Steven Hitchcock
Open Access Technology International, Inc.
+1 763-201-2000
