FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 30, 2023

State of Missouri to observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with Capitol ceremony on Thursday, April 27

Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed April 23-29 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Missouri, which coincides with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will be the keynote speaker at the annual observation hosted by the Missouri Department of Public Safety Office for Victims of Crime. The event, which also includes displays, information and representatives of victim service organizations, will be held on April 27 at noon on the south steps of the Capitol.

Thursday, April 27

WHO:

Attorney General Andrew Bailey

Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney President Dan Patterson

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd

Stoddard County Victim Advocate Kristi Patterson

WHAT: Missouri Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: South Steps of Missouri Capitol

Jefferson City, MO

This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” The theme underscores the importance of communities amplifying the voices of crime survivors and creating environments where survivors have confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov