SalesScreen Goes Full Steam Ahead in the Spring G2 Release

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As another quarter comes to a close, SalesScreen seems to be right on track and steaming into new heights in all categories. From achieving leader status across every segment for sales gamification to being the highest-rated gamification platform on the implementation index, they seem to have hit their stride amid the tumultuous economy of 2023. Here is the full breakdown of their performance in the latest G2 release.
Expanded Enterprise Capabilities
Scalability is crucial whenever a company looks at adding any software to its lineup, and this quarter, SalesScreen has been named as a leader in sales gamification across all segments from small businesses to enterprise clients. This economy of the past year has been difficult for companies of all sizes, and enterprise level companies saw massive expansions and retractions in their sales force. With so many financial questions up in the air, the ability to quickly shrink and grow a sales force has been a hot-button conversation. With SalesScreen, enterprise clients have been able to customize their needs while also getting the streamlined and simplified sales competitions they need to consistently hit their sales quotas.
Gamification Gets Greater
Sales gamification has been constantly growing and evolving, and for the last decade, SalesScreen has been one of the top sales gamification solutions in the world. With the latest G2 reports, they were not only named as leaders across every sales gamification category, but they were also named as #1 on the implementation index. Over the last few quarters we have seen SalesScreen sit atop the category for their unparalleled customer service, and it seems this has only gotten better for their sales gamification implementation.
Unrivaled Implementation & ROI
The best way to tell if a software is worth actually using is by listening to how customers have fared with their returns on investment. As of this report, SalesScreen has the second highest ROI ranking of any sales gamification software. When you partner this high return on investment with their #1 ranking on the implementation index, you can easily see what sets SalesScreen apart from the competition.
Overall, SalesScreen looks to be in the best shape yet. Their commitment to their customers and their ever-increasing feature set has really set them apart from the competition, and that trend only seems to be increasing. If you use SalesScreen or any other software, leave them a review on G2. Your feedback there helps establish the real competitive layout of almost every industry in tech and software.
Contact
Olga Karanikos
SalesScreen
olga.karanikos@salesscreen.com