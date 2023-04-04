World Hope International Taps John Clause as President and CEO

John D. Clause President and CEO World Hope International
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Hope International (WHI), a humanitarian relief and development organization, has named John D. Clause to lead the global organization as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 17, 2023. Clause most recently served as Senior VP for Ministry Advancement at the American Bible Society in Philadelphia.
WHI Board member and Search Committee Chair, Diane Tager, said Clause’s extensive experience in global missions, including a 17-year stint with World Vision, and his connections within the communities we serve will be a great asset to World Hope. “John was a natural fit with the World Hope team because of his faith-based approach for alleviating poverty and proven commitment to providing sustainable solutions that transform communities, individuals and families around the world.”
Board chair, Mike Chambers, who acted as an Interim Advisor to the WHI Executive Team said, “We are all looking forward to welcoming John to the team. His passion for wanting to build up families and communities will be particularly beneficial as we continue our focus on providing clean water and sustainable energy, increased health and well-being, and protection from abuse and exploitation to those most vulnerable. He has been described by his peers as a visionary and an optimist, and someone who brings a calming presence to an organization.”
It was precisely this combination of a passion to help people with his strategic and executive leadership skills that led the search committee to select Clause to take the helm at World Hope. John states: “I am dedicated to serving God by using my experience and strengths as an organization-wide collaborator, innovator and steward of entrusted resources, to not only sustain, but also accelerate the impact of World Hope around the globe.”
Through this leadership transition, WHI has continued to focus on its core mission of bringing opportunity, dignity and hope to communities and individuals around the world. It does this through programs that both protect and equip individuals in three primary areas—providing clean water and energy solutions, creating access to health care and nutrition, and protecting the most vulnerable in our society though anti-human trafficking efforts and recovery care for those who have been abused and exploited. WHI uses a proven method of community member involvement in projects, thereby providing sustainable employment opportunities so that communities can independently thrive for years to come.
It has extensive established programs in five countries, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cambodia, the Philippines and Haiti.
"It has been an honor to work with this World Hope Executive Team that has stayed focused on the core mission during this transition period,” said Chambers. “We are excited about our ongoing programs that bring hope, dignity and protection to so many, as well as our proven method of accomplishing these goals through community-driven partnerships.”
In addition to these programs, World Hope can respond quickly to natural and other disasters worldwide through unique partnerships established with individuals and like-minded organizations. WHI has years of experience of responding when disaster strikes. Because of generous donors, grantors, faith-based organizations, private foundations—as well as its connections with government entities at home and abroad, WHI is able to mobilize quickly. For example, when disaster struck Turkey-Syria on February 6, 2023, in the form of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, World Hope mobilized its network to provide needed shelters and supplies. https://worldhope.org/turkey-syria-earthquake-response/
