Multiple agencies including VSP search for missing teenager in Middlebury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B5001125 (VSP) / 23MB000888 (Middlebury PD)

STATION: New Haven Barracks / Middlebury Police Department

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wright Park and TAM trailhead area, Middlebury, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

MISSING: Rebecca Ball

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Multiple agencies including the Vermont State Police are assisting the Middlebury Police Department in searching for a missing teenager.

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, near the southern end of Wright Park and the TAM trailhead in the vicinity of Seymour Street Extension, Pinewood Road and Jackson Lane in Middlebury. She is reported to have walked away following an appointment in the area.

Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare.

Rebecca is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 104 pounds, and has blue eyes and short, light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, a green plaid necktie, skinny dark pants, and brown boots. A photo of her taken on the day of her disappearance is attached to this release.

Search efforts involving the Middlebury Police Department began after she was reported missing Wednesday and continued Thursday. The Middlebury Police Department contacted the Vermont State Police on Thursday afternoon and requested assistance. VSP responded with assets including the Search and Rescue Team, K-9 Unit and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program. Friday, VSP’s Underwater Recovery Team also is joining the search effort.

Other agencies assisting the Middlebury Police Department in the operation include the Addison County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Middlebury and Weybridge fire departments, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team.

Anyone who has information on Rebecca’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191 or the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips also may be provided by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police and Middlebury police will provide updates as the search continues.

- 30 -