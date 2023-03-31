Former Atlanta Rapper Finds New Purpose

Finding Your EDGE peaked at #2 on Amazon's Best-Seller New Releases

When chasing your dreams doesn't go as planned, but it still works out in the end.

I followed my dream and found my purpose.” — Jeremy Haselwood

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, Georgia has been at the center stage of Hip-Hop for over a decade. It is also a city where many musicians move, only to find broken dreams. This is not uncommon in other cities that are pillars in entertainment like New York and Los Angeles. What is uncommon though, is to hear about the people behind these failures to find stardom. Where are they now?"I followed my dream and found my purpose," Jeremy Haselwood says about his journey from chasing music to finding meaning. Originally from Oklahoma City, Jeremy moved to Atlanta to pursue his dream of making it big in the music industry. He found some success as an independent artist, releasing two albums, performing at Showtime at the Apollo and the FedEx Orange Bowl, scoring a Top 100 Pop radio hit, and opening up for groups like Run DMC, Big Boi from Outkast, and Nappy Roots.However, his success in music peaked without a record deal or fulfilling his dream of making it big in the music industry. He went through a period of transition, seeking a new purpose in his life. This period was filled with ups and downs, unemployment, and uncertainty.Eventually, Jeremy was able to rediscover himself and tap into his true purpose. He’s now the owner of a successful digital marketing consultancy , Ampla Marketing, in Atlanta. He's also a speaker , trainer, and two-time Best-Selling author.In his new book, Finding Your EDGE: How to Unlock Your Talent & Purpose, Jeremy shares personal stories, frameworks, and tips that will help the reader gain focus, increase productivity, and uncover talents and purpose. He created the book for people that are at a point of transition in their own lives and searching for purpose and meaning. "I've never been more vulnerable in sharing my failures, but it was necessary for others to also find hope in their lives," Jeremy says about his intent on relating to the reader.As a full-circle moment for Jeremy, the book release party was held at Atlantucky Brewing in Atlanta, which is owned by the music group Nappy Roots. Finding Your EDGE peaked at #2 on Amazon’s Best-Seller list in the Life Transformation category. For a little hope and inspiration in your own life, get your copy on Amazon or Kindle here.

Finding Your EDGE - Behind the Book