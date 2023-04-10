Spectrum Networks LLC awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard. It's a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It guides companies in developing a quality management system that aligns quality with their global business strategy. It places a focus on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across all organizational processes to improve communications, operating efficiency, customer focus, and employee engagement. This enables companies to operate more effectively on several different levels to provide high levels of customer satisfaction and drives continuous improvement.

This accreditation demonstrates Spectrum Networks' ongoing commitment to quality and continuous improvement through an effective quality management system, and is the direct result of the hard work and dedication of Spectrum Network's staff. Spectrum Networks launched their ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Quality Management System implementation plan in May 2022 as a strategic supplemental quality system to their existing FAA Production Quality Manual. The ISO 9001:2015 certification will serve as a backbone to drive continual improvement across our processes and deliver better outcomes for internal and external customers by ensuring an organized, quality focused and process driven organization.

About Spectrum Networks LLC:

Spectrum Networks was founded by long time aerospace industry professionals, working to revolutionize lighting and wireless connectivity in aviation. We’re passionate about delivering a reliable solution to dramatically improve wireless content & data distribution while making aircraft cabins safer environments for all. Our mission and focus will steadfastly remain on our customers, creating innovative means to not only advance wireless technologies by harnessing the power of light, but protect those same passengers in aircraft cabins around the world from invisible threats.