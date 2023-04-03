Stop Admiring Problems and Start Solving Them Strategically

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenges facing hospitals and health systems are well-documented across the industry, but in-depth resources offering practical solutions are in short supply. Admiring the industry’s problems has become its own epidemic! This sole focus on problems creates a spiral of distraction that prevents organizations from focusing on strategic growth solutions.
On April 25 at 11:00 am Central Time, senior executive healthcare leaders will describe how they are overcoming access, capacity and resource challenges with operational and strategic growth solutions. These successful solutions are producing near-term results and positioning their organizations for sustainable long-term growth.
Panelists include:
- Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Beacon Health System
- William Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer, Cox Medical Center - Branson & Senior Vice President of the Cox Health System’s Community Hospital Group
- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
The panelists will describe how to create a collaborative, growth oriented mindset, eliminate barriers to access and drive near-term increases in revenue in key business lines.
Attendees will:
- Learn to recognize signs that organizations are playing the “problem admiration” game
- Learn ways to stop admiring the problem and start focusing on strategic growth solutions
- Learn how to identify and overcome access, capacity and resource challenges
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized nationwide for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of healthcare organizations nationwide. As part of their mission to help organizations hardwire a data-driven, collaborative culture of strategic growth, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies continues to partner with experienced leaders from dozens of health systems and healthcare organizations across the nation. Through Tiller-Hewitt’s leadership resources, the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience on a full spectrum of topics.
2023 LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
Tiller-Hewitt’s leadership webinars feature senior leaders who bring strategic growth solutions and case studies to life. They focus on practical ways to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with physicians, communities, payers and even competitors.
Replay Available
March 15, 2023 -The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
How Near-Term Solutions Fund a Sustainable Future
Registration Open
April 12, 2023 - Stop Admiring Your Problems & Start Growing
How to Strategically Overcome Access, Capacity & Resource Challenges
May 10, 2023 - Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth Imperative
How to Achieve Radical Success with a Singular Focus
August 9, 2023 - Amplify Your Customer Activation Strategy
Revolutionize How You Strategically Attract & Retain New Patients
September 13, 2023 The Power of Data to Drive Strategic Growth
Finding & Using the Right Data to Drive the Right Decisions
October 18, 2023 - Build Your Strategic Growth Dream Team
How Collaborative Outreach Efforts Open Access & Lower Cost of Care
December 6, 2023 - That's a Wrap!
2023 Strategic Growth Solutions that Worked
Download 2022 Webinar Replays
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers 20-to-30 minute podcasts featuring experienced leaders engaged in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and the awesome lessons learned while leading organizations.
2023 Podcasts
Leadership Blindspots & Do-Overs: Your Guide to Improving Any Relationship
The Power of Leadership Influence: 30-Seconds to Change a Career Trajectory
See the 2022 Leadership Lens Podcast Library
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
Mary Barber
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
+1 314-494-6952 email us here
