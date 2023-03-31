AUTMOW HIRES DAVID GOFF AS NEW SERVICE OPERATIONS LEAD AND ADDS THREE NEW LOCATIONS

As Autmow continues to expand across the U.S., they’ve hired David Goff for their industry-leading after-sales support programs for outdoor robotics.
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Autmow continues to expand across the U.S., they’ve hired David Goff as their new Service Operations Lead to continue to build out their industry-leading after-sales support programs for outdoor robotics.
“We’re super excited to have him.” said Jeff Lattimer, CEO of Autmow. “David is joining us after eight years leading the tier three support and product development of the Robomow Lawn Mower Project with MTD and Stanley Black & Decker. He will take customer success responsibilities from Martin Neff, who has shifted to lead our national program for complex commercial installations.”
Goff describes himself as someone driven by a passion for robotics and technology. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with innovative companies, honing my skills in customer success and support as well as technical service and training,” says Goff. “Being involved with product, systems, and diagnostic testing and development has also given me a unique insight into bridging the gap between the manufacturer and the customer.”
Goff says he’s most excited to start his journey with Autmow, “I’m delighted to be a part of the largest and fastest growing network of robotic lawn and turf-care specialists in North America and to join a team with similar passion and vision.”
In addition to Goff, Autmow has added three new locations across the United States. Greg Nichols from Charlotte, NC brings several years of experience in the sod and robotics industry with him. Mike and Sarah Neely from Pittsburgh, PA will integrate robotics into their landscaping business. Gary Deeds from Cameron Park, CA is an entrepreneur with a project management background, looking to contribute to the sustainability initiatives of his home state.
Autmow is a collection of 40 individually-owned businesses, specializing in the sale and service of outdoor lawn mowers and outdoor automation. While their headquarters and main distribution point is in Columbus, OH, their reach covers coast to coast. Autmow is the largest seller and installer of outdoor robotics in the US, helping manufacturers develop and distribute within the market. To learn more about which robotic lawn mower is right for you or to set up a free demo with a local installer, go to https://autmow.com/.
