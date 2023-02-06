Submit Release
AUTMOW INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW MAMMOTION LUBA LINE OF ROBOTIC LAWN MOWERS

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autmow, the largest distributor of outdoor robotics, has added Mammotion Luba line of wireless robotic lawn mowers to their residential product line.

The new lineup consists of two all-wheel drive units, the Luba AWD 5000 and 3000. Both are ideal for rough terrain and complex lawns with the 5000 model boasting a capability of up to 1.2 acres per day and inclines of up to 75%. The third to their lineup, the Luba Air 1000, is engineered for less demanding terrain and comes in at a more modest price point.

The Mammotion team is also backed by the founders of DJI, which continues to set the standard for drone technology.

The Luba series features precise GPS navigation and virtual-mapping systems. This technology allows users to customize their mowing with different areas and schedules in the Mammotion App. Luba is also the first and only robotic mower to offer homeowners directional pattern cutting, giving lawns the same striped look created by traditional mowers. The addition of the Luba mowers rounds out Autmow’s offering of large and small, wired, vision, and GPS based products.

“Luba has performed extremely well in testing. The all wheel drive mowers navigated the roughest terrains and left beautiful patterns using wireless technology in a residential setting.” says Jeff Lattimer, CEO of Autmow. “We are excited to see how the Luba mowers can dramatically reduce the cost per acre mowed.” The Luba 5000 and 3000 are the only bots on the market to offer wireless, striping, and all-wheel drive technologies all in one.

Preorders are available through Autmow at Luba- Preorder.

Autmow is a family-run business, with forty locations throughout the U.S., specializing in residential, sports turf, and engineered commercial solutions nationwide. They continue to increase their network and coverage area. To learn more about which robotic lawn mower is right for you or to set up a free demo with a local installer, go to https://autmow.com/.

Amanat Ahmad
Autmow
+1 888-899-2682
amanat.ahmad@autmow.com
