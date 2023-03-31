FAA Gives Kids Opportunity to Design Airports

Friday, March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON – Get ready for takeoff! The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Design Challenge will take flight on April 1 with an extended enrollment period.

The Challenge helps students design virtual airports using the Microsoft game Minecraft. Students studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) across the globe will meet aviation professionals and learn about the aerospace industry and STEM concepts and careers.

“We need to continue to reach out to youth in their areas of interest,” said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen. “The Airport Design Challenges does this by combining gaming and aviation to develop our leaders of tomorrow.”

During the competition, students collaborate in small teams to learn about their local airports and to complete developmental tasks in Minecraft. They participate in organized lesson plans covering topics ranging from airport layout, pavement and lighting to structures and innovative growth. Program facilitators, including over 150 FAA employees, will use weekly knowledge-check quizzes and screenshots of students’ designs to assess progress and provide feedback.

The FAA encourages both U.S. and international students to participate in this virtual event. Last year, approximately 800 students took part. Learn more about the Airport Design Challenge and register here!