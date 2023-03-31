There were 354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,762 in the last 365 days.
SUBJECT: ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0013
The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic has a requirement for a firm to provide with the packing, loading, export customs clearance, and international transportation services for the following shipments: 1000 lbs. of Unaccompanied Air Baggage, 10000 lbs. of Household Effects and Consumables, and 1 Privately-owned Vehicle. Shipping routes will have to exclude transit via Russia/Belarus/Ukraine/Iran. Contractor will be required to keep the packed UAB/HHE&C/POV shipments at its’ warehouse until Embassy grants permission to ship it.
All firms that respond to the solicitation must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the work. At a minimum, each offeror must meet the following requirements when submitting their proposal:
If your firm is interested in competing for this requirement, please provide an email request for a copy of the solicitation document to the U.S. Embassy Procurement Office at BishkekGSOProcurement@state.gov on or before 12:00 (GTM+6) April 10, 2023.
