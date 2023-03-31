U.S. EMBASSY BISHKEK

171 Prospect Mira,

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic 720016

03.31.2023

SUBJECT: ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0013

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic has a requirement for a firm to provide with the packing, loading, export customs clearance, and international transportation services for the following shipments: 1000 lbs. of Unaccompanied Air Baggage, 10000 lbs. of Household Effects and Consumables, and 1 Privately-owned Vehicle. Shipping routes will have to exclude transit via Russia/Belarus/Ukraine/Iran. Contractor will be required to keep the packed UAB/HHE&C/POV shipments at its’ warehouse until Embassy grants permission to ship it.

All firms that respond to the solicitation must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the work. At a minimum, each offeror must meet the following requirements when submitting their proposal:

Be able to understand written and spoken English;

Have an established business with a permanent address and telephone listing;

Have the necessary personnel, equipment, and financial resources available to perform the work;

Have all licenses and permits required by local law;

Meet all local insurance requirements;

Have no adverse criminal record;

Have no political or business affiliation which could be considered contrary to the interests of the United States;

Have good experience and past performance records; and,

Identify specialized experience and technical competence required to complete the works.

If your firm is interested in competing for this requirement, please provide an email request for a copy of the solicitation document to the U.S. Embassy Procurement Office at BishkekGSOProcurement@state.gov on or before 12:00 (GTM+6) April 10, 2023.

Contracting Officer

U.S. Embassy Bishkek

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 31 March, 2023 | Topics: Contract Opportunities