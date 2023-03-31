AVer Europe and Vivolink Announce a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Video Collaboration Solutions

AVer Europe and Vivolink strategic partnership announcement

AVer Europe and Vivolink are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge video conferencing and collaboration solutions.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Europe and Vivolink, a leading provider of ProAV solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge video conferencing and collaboration solutions to their customers. The partnership brings together AVer's world-renowned camera technology and Vivolink's top-quality ProAV accessories to provide customers with superior video collaboration solutions.

As a leading provider of professional-grade cameras for video conferencing, live streaming, and other applications, AVer Europe has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality video and audio solutions that are reliable, easy to use, and packed with advanced features. Meanwhile, Vivolink is recognised for its ProAV accessories, including AV extenders, splitters, and converters, which enhance video and audio quality and are highly regarded in the ProAV industry.

We are excited to partner with Vivolink to bring our customers even better video collaboration solutions. By combining our cutting-edge camera technology with Vivolink's top-quality ProAV offering, we can provide customers with comprehensive solutions that deliver exceptional video and audio quality.

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

By combining AVer's high-quality cameras with Vivolink's ProAV accessories, customers can expect improved video and audio quality, increased flexibility, and ease of use. This strategic partnership will enable both companies to leverage their strengths and deliver even better solutions to their customers.

We are thrilled to partner with AVer Europe to enhance the ProAV offering. AVer cameras are renowned for their quality and reliability, and we are confident that by combining them with our accessories, we can provide customers with a truly exceptional video collaboration experience.

- Michael Krogh, Head of Vivolink ProAV Accessories

Effective immediately, the partnership between AVer Europe and Vivolink ProAV Solutions will see both companies collaborate to introduce new solutions to the market.

>>>

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions which harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability, and customer satisfaction. http://www.avereurope.com

About Vivolink

Vivolink is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality audio-visual equipment and accessories. The company specializes in providing a wide range of AV solutions to businesses and organizations of all sizes, from HDMI cables and adapters to projector mounts and scalers/switchers. With a focus on innovation and quality, Vivolink Pro AV Accessories is committed to providing its customers with reliable, easy-to-use products that meet their unique needs and requirements.



Vivolink contact details

Michael Krogh

Head Of Vivolink

m.krogh@eetgroup.com