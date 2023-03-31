Architecture & Building Services 2023 officially launched as the region’s premier Built Environment hub

The mega show will feature 6 co-located shows with over 100 exhibitors, and is set to welcome 10,000 visitors & conference delegates from 50 countries
SINGAPORE, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Architecture & Building Services (ABS) 2023, the region’s three-day mega expo organised to serve the Built Environment industry, was officially launched this afternoon by Mr Edward Liu, Managing Director of Conference & Exhibition Management Services (CEMS). The launch was held at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Singapore and was attended by strategic partners as well as key industry and business leaders from the Built Environment industry.
ABS 2023 will open its doors at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Halls B and C on 15 November 2023. The event is presented as an initiative under BuildSG, a national movement that encapsulates the spirit of collaboration in the transformation of the Built Environment sector.
The ABS series is the premier one-stop destination for international products, solutions, and service providers to boost their exposure to the local and international markets. The show is dedicated to the Built Environment and related sectors ranging from Architecture & Design, Facility Management, and Safety & Security – bringing leading businesses and organisations related to the Built Environment under one roof. Themed ‘Designing a Safe & Resilient Built Environment’, ABS 2023 will provide a real-time interactive and curated experience to connect the industry and its marketplace formed by exhibitors and trade buyers.
ABS 2023 will be headlined by six signature exhibitions, and is set to occupy more than 10,000 square metres of gross exhibit space. The six concurrent tradeshows under ABS 2023 are:
1. ArchXpo 2023 – The 9th International Exhibition of Architecture & the Built Environment
2. International Facility Management Expo (iFaME) 2023 – The 10th International Facility Management Equipment, Products, Technology & Services Exhibition
3. Safety & Security Asia 2023 – The 21st International Safety & Security, Technology & Equipment Exhibition
4. Fire & Disaster Asia 2023 – The 19th International Disaster, Emergency Management & Fire Prevention, Technology & Equipment Exhibition
5. Work Safe Asia 2023 – The 9th International Workplace Safety, Technology & Equipment Exhibition
6. Design Asia 2023 – The 3rd International Designers Expo for Asia
Apart from the exhibitions, visitors can look forward to various highlights such as business matching services, guided tours of the exhibition floor, VIP luncheons with associations’ officials, trade guests, conference speakers, key exhibitors, etc., as well as up to 12 specialised conferences. The conferences will cater to the three main clusters of Architecture & Design, Facility Management, and Safety & Security. They are specially curated to tackle various topics that are current to the Built Environment industry – in terms of challenges, solutions, trends, and new developments.
Some of the conferences located at ABS 2023 are:
1. SII Security Conference 2023 – organised by the Security Industry Institute
2. ASEAN Federation of Electrical Engineering Contractors (AFEEC) and the Federation of Asian and Pacific Electrical Contractors Association (FAPECA) Conference 2023 – hosted by the Singapore Electrical Contractors & Licensed Electrical Workers Association (SECA)
3. REDAS IDD Symposium 2023 – organised by the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (REDAS)
4. 9th International Facility & Strata Management Conference (IFSMC) 2023 – co-hosted by CEMS, Association of Strata Managers (ASM), Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), and Singapore Institute of Building Limited (SIBL)
5. WSH Forum for Waste Management Industry 2023 – organised by the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council
6. ASHRAE Conference 2023 – organised by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Singapore Chapter
About CEMS Conference & Exhibition Management Services Pte Ltd
Established in 1980, CEMS is a regional organiser with a global perspective. A key player in the Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) industry in Singapore, CEMS has vast knowledge and experience in organising and managing exhibitions, conferences and other special events for government agencies, associations and private enterprises, with business activities spanning across many countries in ASEAN including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, China in North Asia, and India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan in the South Asia and, Africa. In October 1997, CEMS achieved the distinction of being the first professional conference and exhibition organiser in Singapore to obtain the ISO 9002 certification. For the past decade, CEMS has formed strategic partnerships with both local and international players to achieve mutually desirable goals in the MICE industry.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Nalini Naidu, Principal Publicist
Mobile: +65 9633 3198
nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sg
Dean Johari
Mobile: +65 9697 4464
deanjohari@therainmaker.com.sg
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.