Perigee Direct Launches Loctite Pipe Repair Kits for Reliable, Temporary Repairs

These 96321 and 96322 urethane and fiberglass repair kits are recommended for reliable, temporary metal, plastic, and composite pipe repairs.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty consumables for scientific and industrial customers and organizations, has recently launched their Loctite Pipe Repair Kits 96321 and 96322 (aka 209818 and 269078). These pipe patch kits are highly recommended for reliable, temporary metal, plastic, and composite pipe repairs. They are made with their experience and expertise. Typical applications of these urethane and fiberglass pipe wrap repair kits include sealing cracked castings, tanks, vessels, valves, and pipes. They also repair pipe joints and reinforce tanks, vessels, valves, joints, and elbows.
Perigee works within a sustainable framework. When customers call, research, order, or engage with them, they offer their expertise to help them sustain profitability and become a constant part of their business. With their new Loctite Pipe Repair Kits 96321 and 96322 (a.k.a 209818 and 269078), they offer their customers specially designed kits to meet their urgent on-site repair needs. Fiberglass tape and epoxy stick provide a dependable and quick pipe repair method when used together. It includes a fiberglass tape impregnated with urethane that can quickly repair pipes on-site without needing tools or specially trained personnel. This tape is applied by merely wrapping it over the affected area. It is activated by water, and the material hardens to a durable finish in just about 30 minutes. These pipe patch kits also come with a single-use container of Loctite EA 3463TM for patching holes and cracks before covering them with fiberglass tape.
"Perigree today is synonymous with the industry's best adhesives, resins, dispensing and filling equipment, and kits for scientific and industrial organizations of all sizes. We put a lot of effort into nailing your experience, focusing on high transparency, mission-based processes, strategic planning, digitalized supply chains, self-sustaining product lines, and much more," stated the company.
Perigee Direct's new Loctite Pipe Repair Kits 96321 and 96322 (a.k.a 209818 and 269078) are now available. They will come with urethane-impregnated fiberglass tape, activated by water, for reliable fiberglass pipe wrap repairs. Each kit comes with a Loctite Fixmaster Metal Magic Steel epoxy stick, either a 2 in. x 6 ft. or a 4 in. x 12 ft. fiberglass tape that has been impregnated with urethane and a pair of gloves. If a client wants an easy, quick-fix solution for on-site leakages, these pipe patch kits are the best choice.
About the Company -
Perigee manufactures and distributes specialty consumables for customers in the sciences and industry and organizations of all sizes. They are prepared to get you moving, whether you only need one cartridge or packet for a small project or a large quantity for a significant production line. Their knowledgeable team of experts will recommend the best formulas and resources to meet your needs effectively.
