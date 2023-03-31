World Backup Day Deals from DearMob: Save Big on iPhone Backup and Transfer Software

How to transfer everything from iPhone to iPhone

In a spirit to raise iPhone owners' attention to backups and data preservation, the DearMob team is celebrating the 2023 World Backup Day with huge deals on iOS backup software - DearMob iPhone Manager.

DearMob iPhone Manager version 6.1

"People often forget to back up iPhones regularly and stick to the 3-2-1 backup strategy. Sometimes, they can be overly optimistic about cloud syncing solutions," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of DearMob, a branch of Digiarty Software, "It would be too late to remedy the precious iOS data when the device is stolen, or when the data is erased accidentally by iTunes or iCloud due to misoperation."

According to a Backup Survey by Backblaze, 20% of people have never made a backup in 2022. The report also acknowledges that, for Americans who own a computer, 54% report having lost data, and 44% lost access to their data using a syncing service.

1. DearMob iPhone Manager's Role in the 3-2-1 Backup Strategy

DearMob iPhone Manager is one of the best iPhone backup software (with bonus transfer features) made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Running on Windows and Mac, it offers an offline backup solution that is stable, safe, and flexible, with military-grade encryption algorithms to prevent data leaks.

The 3-2-1 backup strategy suggested that people should have three backup copies, two of which should be stored on different media (local, NAS, external hard drive, etc), and at least one copy to be off-site.

• For the "3" part: Using DearMob iPhone Manager, people can back up multiple iPhones and iPads, and change the backup location to archive multiple backups, without erasing existing copies.

• For the "2" part: The tool allows users to save the backup data to the computer, USB, network path, NAS, and backup to external hard drives.

• For the "1" part: DearMob is an offline solution, which can be used alongside the online iCloud syncing mechanism, as a double guarantee.

Bonus Features:

Besides helping users to perform the full device backup regularly, DearMob iPhone Manager also allows people to transfer photos, videos, contacts, movies, digital books, ringtones, and App data selectively.

2. World Backup Day Tips from DearMob

#1 Backup vs Sync: Don't Solely Rely on What's in the Cloud

iCloud syncing aims to keep everything the same across all devices, so the drawback is: deleting from one device can result in unintended data erasing from another device.

Plus, iCloud Backup doesn't include everything on iPhone, such as Photos, Contacts, Calendars, and Bookmarks that are separately synced. Users need to fully understand the difference between iCloud Backup, iCloud syncing, and iCloud Drive for files to avoid data loss.

Using DearMob, people can rest assured with the option to preserve App data, knowing that photos, videos, contacts, and everything shown on the home screen are included in the full device backup.

#2 Backup and Restore in a Well-Organized Manner

There is no point in backup the data with a poor folder structure. In the long run, people would lost in the vast number of the non-sense folder naming, and fail to quickly spot what they need.

• For full device backup, DearMob iPhone Manager can detect the device name, iOS version, and the date of creation as a reference when restoring from backup files.

• For selective backup, DearMob iPhone Manager supports backing up photos by year/month/date, by media types (screenshots, hidden, favorites, Live Photos), and album folders, backing up music by playlists, artists, and so on, with metadata preserved.

3. Grab the Deals Now to Backup iPhone Before It's Too Late

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

