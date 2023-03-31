Submit Release
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to receive Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă

SWEDEN, March 31 - On Friday 31 March, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will receive Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă. The visit will take place as part of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU and will focus on European security and our strong and united support for Ukraine. But also the situation in Moldova, as well as the migration and Schengen issue. A joint press conference will be held after the meeting.

Place: In person and digitally. Journalists who have registered in advance may attend in person at Bella Venezia (entrance Rödbodgatan 6) or digitally via Zoom. Entry from 12.40.

Advance registration is required by 11.40 on Friday 31 March via email to Oscar Samuelsson (see press contact below). Please specify your name, the name of your editorial office, whether you would like to attend in person or via link and in what capacity you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). In addition, please attach your press credentials. Participation is subject to available space.

