Professional Cloud Services Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Analysis And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Professional Cloud Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the professional cloud services global market. As per TBRC’s professional cloud services global market forecast, the professional cloud services global market size is expected to grow to $59.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.0%.

The growth in the professional cloud services market is due to growing focus on digital transformation initiatives. North America region is expected to hold the largest professional cloud services market share. Major players in the professional cloud services market include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC.

Professional Cloud Services Market Segments
•By Service Type: Consulting, Application Development And Modernization, Implementation And Migration, Integration And Optimization
•By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
•By Service Model: Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
•By Deployment Type: Public, Private, or Hybrid
•By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, IT And Telecommunications, Government, Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Other End-User Industries
•By Geography: The global professional cloud services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Professional cloud services are firms that provide expert assistance to businesses in the design, implementation, and management of cloud systems.

