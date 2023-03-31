Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:15 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A knife was recovered on scene.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 31-year-old James Moore, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

