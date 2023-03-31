RDV Systems Revolutionary Technology Helping DOTs Save Lives with Safer Roads

RDV Systems Brings a Revolutionary Technology to the Marketplace That Helps Roadway Designers Like Never Before
This is a major advancement in road safety, providing engineers with a powerful tool for virtual road safety audits to help to improve safety & reduce the risk of accidents and injuries on our roads.”
— NATAN ELSBERG, RDV Systems CEO and Founder
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RDV Systems, a leading provider of roadway safety solutions, has developed a cutting-edge technology called RSA-3D that helps roadway engineers conduct more thorough and effective road safety audits.
Road safety audits are a critical component of ensuring safe and reliable roadways. They involve a comprehensive review of roadway design and operation to identify potential hazards and recommend improvements to enhance safety for all users, including drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
RSA-3D is a safety evaluation tool that uses three-dimensional computer modeling to assess the safety of roads and highways to assess the safety characteristics of roadways based on the 3D geometric environment using 3D models, developed from LiDAR data for existing roadways or CAD data for proposed designs. It is a method used to identify and analyze potential safety issues related to road design, traffic flow, and other factors that can impact the safety of road users. RSA-3D is often used by transportation agencies, engineers, and planners to improve roadway safety.
"RSA-3D represents a major advancement in road safety audit technology," said Natan Elsberg, CEO of RDV Systems. "By providing engineers with a powerful tool to conduct virtual road safety audits, RSA-3D is helping to improve road safety, reduce the risk of accidents and injuries on our roadways, providing this all at a reduced cost to the current process."
The benefits of RSA-3D are already being felt by roadway engineers across the country. Engineers who have used the software report that it has helped them identify potential safety hazards that they might have missed otherwise. Additionally, RSA-3D has helped engineers optimize roadway design and operation to improve safety outcomes for all users.
RDV Systems is committed to advancing road safety through innovative technology solutions like RSA-3D. The company is proud to be a leader in the road safety industry, and looks forward to continuing to work with roadway engineers and other stakeholders to improve safety outcomes on our roadways.
“We couldn’t be prouder to have the ability to link arms with US State DOT’s to offer them the opportunity to make our roads safer,” said Natan Elsberg, RDV Systems CEO and Founder. “We are working with roadway standards that are over 50 years old and things have changed,”
Clients worldwide rely on RDV Systems’ solutions to visualize, analyze and communicate their designs. To learn more about RDV Systems, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information about RSA-3D and other road safety solutions from RDV Systems, please visit https://www.rdvsystems.com/road-safety-audit/.
About RDV Systems
RDV Systems, works side-by-side with US State DOT’s, consultants, private engineering firms and public agencies to provide the opportunity for safer roads. RDV creates the industry’s most realistic, eye-catching, effective and versatile 3D models for visualization on regional roads or highways, urban roads and streets and also for rural or low-volume roads.
RDV Systems focuses on 2 major initiatives for US roadways. Remaining laser focused on safety, RDV Systems offers an innovative, accurate, and revolutionary tool, 3D Road Safety Audit Tool and a Visualization Technology called 123BIM.
