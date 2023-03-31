Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Announces New Podcast Series

Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA), the industry-based trade association dedicated to furthering Vacation Ownership in Canada and throughout the world, announced a new podcast series entitled CRTA Conversations. Thought leader and CRTA President/CEO Gaetan Babin RRP will interview association board members who will share their reasons for joining CRTA and serving on the volunteer board. The first podcast, set to drop the week of April 2, will feature Paul Mattimoe, CEO/Intuition Marketing who sits on the CRTA Board and also runs the GNEX series of conferences for the Timeshare Industry. The next GNEX-CRTA event will be held at the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, Quebec City, Canada August 29-31, 2003. The GNEX-CRTA conference is known for creating a positive environment for the acquisition of new business Gaetan Babin said, “CRTA Members provide developers and consumers of vacation ownership products informed advice, sound intelligence and advocacy. Our Board represents professionals from all different sectors of our industry as do our members at large. With this new energy we are all ready to create fresh opportunities for our members and Canadian timeshare owners.”
CRTA’s membership base consists of Resorts, Timeshares, Vacation Clubs, Developers, HOAs, Exchange Companies, Management Companies, Financial Servicing Companies, Resale Companies, Marketing Companies, Suppliers as well as other Industry Associations and Professionals who offer their services within the industry.
The trade association’s Code of Ethics is based on the highest standards in the Industry to give confidence to consumers that all listed Members have agreed to abide by its code. Travelers who go to CRTA as an assurance of Destinations offering good ethical and transparent practices result in having better experiences and positive lasting memories.
The Canadian Resort & Travel Association
CRTA is an industry association that is dedicated to furthering the ownership-based vacation and resort development industry, both at home and abroad. The association was founded in 1980 as “The Resort Timesharing Council of Canada” in response to the public’s demand for more information about vacation ownership. Since then, CRTA has become the preeminent industry
association representing all forms of Vacation Ownership in Canada. The Association is governed by an elected Board of Directors. We regularly host stimulating conferences, symposiums and committee meetings that encourage B-2-B opportunities, networking, education, and problem solving among our members. Member Services can be reached at memberservices@canadianrta.org
