Iago Cane is set to release Debut Album Under his Own Record Label, Cane Mafia Conglomerate

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Iago Cane , formerly known as Santi G, is a rising star in the world of bilingual hip-hop. The Mexican-American rapper hails from Mexico City, but currently calls Texas home. He has been making noise with his unique blend of old school and new school influences, coupled with honest lyrics based on his life experiences and spiritual perspectives. Spanish and English twists create an artistico style for sure.In 2023, Iago Cane took his career to the next level by establishing his own record label and lifestyle brand, Cane Mafia Conglomerate . The label aims to uplift and support up-and-coming artists, while also promoting Iago's personal mission of helping people become the best versions of themselves through his music and brand.If you're looking for hard-hitting bars and real growth, then look no further than Iago Cane's music. He brings a level of authenticity and rawness to the game that is truly refreshing. Expressing himself thoroughly on premium productions, with the highest levels of quality. From the cover art, to the mastered WAV file that gets uploaded, all is an art that Iago Cane is proud to present as his finished products get distributed across the world.Iago's rise to success hasn't been without its challenges, but he has persevered and continues to push himself creatively. In 2021, he performed at the Day of Unity fest by Dope House Records in Houston, Texas, solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.In a 2022 interview with AKM Publishing, Iago sat down with General Manager Loke-G and spoke candidly about his struggles with mental health and how his music has been a form of therapy for him. He emphasized the importance of taking care of oneself and being true to one's own journey, both as a person and as an artist. In top physical condition, now Iago Cane trains his mind with art.Looking ahead, Iago Cane is gearing up for the release of his LP, which is set for a possible summer 2023 drop. In the meantime, he will be teasing the album with two releases in May 2023.Iago Cane's music is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates honesty, growth, and hard-hitting bars. A representative of the real, and a rapper of the apocalypse, will continue to drop top notch music. With his new record label and lifestyle brand, he is sure to continue making moves in the industry and uplifting those around him. Join the mafia and experience the raw and authentic talent of Iago Cane.

