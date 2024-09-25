Photo By Latin Touch Media Photo By Latin Touch Media Loke G Performing Live Go Vote. credit Latin Touch Media

Loke G joins Houston’s Ethnic Media briefing, learning from community leaders about voter education and empowering marginalized voices to make informed choices.

The ballot is both the proof of liberty and the guardian of liberty. Without it, liberty is but a name.” — Frederick Douglas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 17, 2024, Houston’s Ethnic Media hosted an insightful roundtable discussion focused on voter education and mobilization ahead of the 2024 elections. Among the attendees was Loke G General Manager of AKM Publishing LLC , the influential hip-hop artist and advocate for marginalized communities. While Loke G’s presence was noteworthy, he humbly acknowledged that he was there as a voice for the poor and underrepresented, learning from the seasoned leaders who are driving real change.The roundtable, held at the Houston Endowment, brought together experts from community organizations who are working tirelessly to ensure that Houston’s diverse population is informed and engaged in the democratic process. The panelists, like Katie Campbell Shumway from the League of Women Voters and Hyunja Norman from Woori Juntos, shared their methods for providing crucial voter information, particularly to those facing language barriers or dealing with disinformation.Loke G, known for his social justice advocacy, took the opportunity to listen and absorb valuable knowledge. He noted how much he learned from the panelists, who emphasized the importance of not just voting, but understanding the roles and responsibilities of elected officials. "Es importante que la gente sepa por quién están votando y qué hace cada puesto," Loke G reflected after the event, pointing out that many young and first-time voters often don’t fully understand how local elections impact their everyday lives.During the discussion, Deborah Chen from OCA Greater Houston and Jesus Zamora from Mi Familia Vota highlighted the challenges their communities face, from misinformation to fear stemming from voter suppression laws like SB1. Both organizations are actively providing resources and guidance, ensuring that voters know their rights and have access to reliable information. Loke G, representing his own community of followers, was impressed by the tools available to break down the complexities of the voting process, especially for immigrant families and young voters.Abby Gail Trino’s focus on empowering youth in the Alief district directly ties into the broader theme of voter education, which Loke G emphasized throughout the briefing. By working with local schools and encouraging voter registration drives, AliefVotes is addressing a key issue—ensuring that young people not only register to vote but also understand the importance of the act itself. Trino’s mission to foster leadership skills in young people reflects the broader goal of educating youth on their civic responsibilities, something Loke G echoed during the event.Similarly, Oyindamola Akintola’s insights about engaging minority students through peer-to-peer education and social media connect directly to Loke G’s concerns about youth understanding the deeper responsibilities of voting. Her work in creating an inclusive and informed space for young voters helps bridge the gap between merely casting a vote and understanding the impact of political offices and decisions. Both panelists underscored the need for education, a message that aligns with Loke G’s call for youth to see voting as more than a popularity contest, but as a way to shape their future.Loke G’s role at the event was modest, and he made it clear that the real heroes of the day were the panelists who have dedicated themselves to making voting accessible to all. "Yo estoy aquí para aprender y llevar este conocimiento a la gente que necesita saber cómo participar," he said, recognizing the critical work being done to educate voters in Houston’s underserved communities. The briefing underscored a central theme: empowering voters through education. For Loke G, this was a powerful reminder that the act of voting should not be taken lightly. Without a full understanding of the political offices and the weight of their responsibilities, elections risk becoming popularity contests, disconnected from the real issues at hand.As the 2024 elections approach, Loke G left the event with a deepened commitment to sharing what he learned with his community. The information provided at the roundtable gave him new tools to encourage informed voting, not just participation for the sake of numbers. For Loke G, this event was a turning point—an opportunity to reflect on the power of education in civic engagement. "La educación es clave para que nuestra democracia funcione," he remarked, emphasizing that understanding the system is the first step in truly making a difference.Houston’s Ethnic Media, along with the dedicated community leaders on the panel, are working toward a future where every voter has the information they need to make informed choices at the polls. And with voices like Loke G amplifying their efforts, more people are bound to hear the message loud and clear.

