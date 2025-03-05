An Underground Cinematic Experience Featuring Exclusive Performances

March 22nd 40 Below 40 below sponsorship opportunities Danny Boy and Loke G by Alvin

Underground red carpet event at Exclusive "40 Below ", with media and special guests gathering to unveil an indie film project based on true events.

We draw our strength from the very despair in which we have been forced to live. We shall endure” — Cesar Chavez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exclusive underground cinematic event is set to take over Houston’s elite creative scene. On Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 6 PM to 11:30 PM, Loke G General Manager of AKM Publishing Zeraus Media will host a private, red-carpet screening of "Being There" inside 40 Below, a hidden, high-profile venue located within the iconic Bayou Music Center (520 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002).More than just a film premiere, this highly exclusive gathering is reserved strictly for industry professionals, ensuring an atmosphere where artists, actors, producers, media, publishing companies, and potential investors can engage in high-level networking while experiencing a raw, underground art piece based on true events.A Film Rooted in Authenticity & Underground Culture"Being There" is not a typical commercial release—it is a deeply artistic and unconventional cinematic creation, built on real-life experiences, struggles, and the voices often left unheard. This film represents the underground movement, raw storytelling, and a vision that refuses to conform to mainstream narratives. Guests will be stepping into a world where art, film, and music collide, offering an evening unlike any other.The night will feature an electrifying lineup of live performances from hand-selected artists whose music resonates with the film’s themes. These performances will bring an added layer of intensity, blending the raw energy of underground hip-hop, alternative sounds, Cultura and spoken-word artistry. Expect the unexpected as these performers deliver powerful, unfiltered expressions of truth on stage.With an event of this magnitude, it is no surprise that international media outlets, major publishing companies, and press representatives will be present to cover the experience. Attendees will be rubbing shoulders with elite professionals from the film, music, and entertainment industries, making this a crucial opportunity for networking, collaboration, and exposure on a global scale.Captured by Industry-Leading Film CrewsEnsuring that this event is documented with the highest level of production, Compound Films and Zeraus Media will be capturing the night’s most pivotal moments—from the red carpet arrivals to the live performances and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. This event will not only be an experience but will also be immortalized through cinematic storytelling, preserving its impact far beyond the night itself.Loke G & AKM Publishing: Making This Event EternalA key force behind the event’s legacy, Loke G and AKM Publishing are set to make this night truly historic. Traveling from Chicago to participate in history is AKM Publishing's Ceo Mari. Tha Plugg Magazine will be featuring the event in an exclusive editorial, solidifying its significance in underground film and entertainment culture. Media and press are invited to attend and be part of the documentation that will shape how this event is remembered for years to come.Food will be provided for guests along with a fully staffed cocktail bar.RSVP Required – Limited AccessDue to the exclusive nature of this red-carpet event, attendance is strictly limited. Only invited guests and industry insiders will have the opportunity to experience this one-night-only screening and live performances in an intimate, highly curated setting.Secure your invitation now through Eventbrite, copy and paste the following link to your browser before access is closed:For media inquiries, interviews, sponsorship opportunities, or VIP access requests, please contact Loke G

The Realest by Loke G

