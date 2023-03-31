From New Jersey to the Moon: Mary Cross Premieres Music Video 'Meet Me on the Moon' March 31 (Phyllis Hyman cover)

Meet Me On The Moon - Mary Cross 'a rose that turned a shade of blue'

LAWNSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Cross, a classic soul - jazz singer, dubbed the “Mother of Cool Smoke” for her velvety smooth contralto intonations that often draw comparison to Phyllis Hyman, debuts the Official Music Video of her new Single, 'Meet Me On The Moon' on March 31st.The music video features scenes of a pas de deux ballet dance, moonscapes, a cameo appearance by trumpeter Will Allen, and endearing visuals interspersed throughout.‘Meet Me on the Moon’ a classic R&B number, was written by songwriting duo Gene McDaniels and Carrie Thompson. It marks the first Phyllis Hyman cover that Cross ever recorded. The song and video pay homage to the late Ms. Hyman who Mary refers to as "a beloved rose that turned a shade of blue" (Royal Blue is the theme of the cd artwork.) The music video begins and ends with a quote dedicated to the memory and music of Ms. Hyman.‘Meet Me On The Moon’ remains the most requested song during Cross’ live performances. She shares, "It was a no-brainer to decide to record and dedicate the song to the memory of Ms. Hyman, as I felt a connection since my youth. 'Meet Me On The Moon' is a mood that takes music lovers back down memory lane, to a time when love was King”.Cross' love for interpreting and delivering timeless classic lyrics coupled with elegant gowns and head pieces, capture the essence of an era long since forgotten by many of today’s artists. Such fashion flair remains the focal point of every music video she has created to date. Mary adds, “there is no sensationalism for the video storyline but rather delivery of art to music lovers straight, no chaser". Her only prerequisite: is to listen.Meet Me On The Moon single and video is 7 minutes. Radio stations have not requested a shortened radio version - choosing instead to play it, in its entirety. Cross, an advocate for the arts, believes in expression of creativity and the great courage required to unapologetically show up every day to create and pursue one's daydream - in spite of."...I hear in her quality vocals such clarity that reminds me of Phyllis (Hyman), Sarah (Vaughan), Nina (Simone), Etta (James) and the songbird Minnie (Riperton), those whom I believe from the heavens give her musical interpretations a decisive endorsement of approval. Yes, Ms. Cross is a real talent, and I am blessed to have the pleasure to enjoy hearing her on this side of glory," said Orlando Chandler, who is a music lover, fan and childhood friend.Cross is Founder and CEO of 2NspireU band, an 8 member group of collectives, who have been together for over 9 years and she celebrates their work on the new single Meet Me on the Moon as well as the upcoming album. “Music is a canvas for the Soul. It is therapeutic, healing, comforting, liberating and is the ultimate connection to humanity, I do not want to live without”, Cross said.Cross’ recording career began in 2019 with the release of “In Love There’s a Risk”, followed by “You Can Change It”, a 2020 public service announcement to promote voter registration and the 2021 release of “Promise”. Released to notable reception and recognized as timeless classic soul and old school R&B. Cross’ upcoming album, slated for release later this year, includes jazz compositions from the American Songbook.In 2021, SoulTracks nominated Cross for Reader’s Choice New Female Artist and “Promise” was named by SoulTracks as one of the Top 100 songs of the year.“Our ultimate goal is to connect with music lovers by providing memorable and soul-stirring moments simply 2NspireU,” Cross said.To view the Official Music Video please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X6wwxvWZqM To learn more about Cross’ music, tour schedule, 2NspireU band, or to access her mailing list, please visit https://marycrossmusic.com or linktr.ee/marycrossmusic to access her social media accountsContact: Denyse Jones, Media Liaison856-701-0204marycrossmusic@gmail.com

