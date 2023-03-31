R4Good Launches The Sweetest Luxury Travel Gifting Reward Adventures Made for You

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn luxury adventure travel gift card www.AdventuresMadeforYou.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to help fund kid mentoring program; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with luxury adventure travel gift cards
R4Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund kid program; participate in referral program to help and earn exclusive travel gift card.
We love to reward the Sweetest Adventure Travel Gift Card; simply participate in our referral program! ”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good, The Sweetest Gigs
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. We fund sweet mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
Love to Do Some Good...and Gifting Too, then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids; and earn our exclusive Luxury $5000 Adventure Travel Gift Card.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Referrals to companies enable us to generate more proceeds for our kid programs; and we appreciate participation by rewarding luxury travel gift cards! Because, you deserve it."
After successful participation in referral program; earn exclusive $5000 Adventures Made for You Gift Card (perfect for Anniversaries, Birthdays, and Honeymoons).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We don't sell travel, we simply inspire, and reward it. We love rewarding luxury gift cards for Adventure Travel to accomplish athletic feats/bucket lists, attend the world's best sports events, celebrate festivities with locals, discover food you love, and have authentic cultural immersive experiences too."
About
Love to Do Some Good...and Gifting Luxury Travel Too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help support Kids Mentoring Programs (The Sweetest Gigs) and Earn The Sweetest Adventure Travel Gift Card Perfect for Anniversaries, Birthdays, and Honeymoons. Want to learn more? Visit www.AdventuresMadeforYou.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here