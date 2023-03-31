Celebrating Women's Month By Launching a Personal Service to Support Kickass Men

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches meaningful community support service for talented American men seeking to improve their life www.MenKickass.com
I celebrate women by preparing talented men to kickass everyday; be awesome fathers, great providers, and the sweetest role models!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "I hosted 4 sweet parties in March to Celebrate Women's Month (including Manis for 4 Mommies). And I am 'Celebrating Women' by launching a personal support service for talented men to kickass everyday; and be awesome fathers, great providers, and the sweetest role models."
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Starting on April 1st, 2023 between 12-5 pm; I am volunteering my time to offer work related solutions for men who need a place to complain about work, get advice about how to get a promotion, how to deal with a difficult boss/co-worker, how to get the most out a job, improve opportunities for advancement. Love to talk all day about work, making a positive impact, and traveling the world!"
How Men Can Schedule Time for Phone Support?
Email Carlos(at)KickassforGood(dot)com, 24-48 hours in advance.
Send name and telephone number too (serving Americans living in the USA).
About
10 years in the making, Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman creates a meaningful community support service; Men Kickass to provide sweet solutions that will improve the quality of their life, family, and relationships (at home, work, and community). With 15 years of mentoring experience, countless of community programs started, and 25 years of staffing expertise; Carlos delivers a genuine and down to earth approach to support men who love to kickass and party GOOD! To learn more visit www.MenKickass.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
