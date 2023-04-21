CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of Duquesne University’s Master of Health Administration Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academic and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.” — said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Duquesne University’s Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program for a three-year term.

"We are thrilled to receive this important stamp of approval from CAHME as a testament to the quality of the Master of Health Administration program at Duquesne University," said Dr. Fevzi Akinci, dean of Duquesne's Rangos School of Health Sciences. "The hard work of the MHA program leadership, faculty, staff, advisory board members, and alumni to achieve CAHME accreditation exemplifies their collective commitment to offering our students a horizon-expanding education and preparing them for impactful careers in the healthcare management field regionally, nationally, and globally."

"The MHA program at Duquesne is particularly attractive for students looking for flexibility, as it can be completed entirely online in as little as 16 months," said Dr. Faina Linkov, department chair and associate professor of Duquesne’s Health Administration and Public Health program.

Current students and alumni are also benefitting from the program.

"The MHA program at Duquesne helps me to learn the background of clinical care while allowing me the flexibility to work in the healthcare setting and simultaneously apply classroom concepts in real life,” said current MHA student Harshitha Ramanan. “One thing about the program I particularly appreciate is the dedication of the staff and faculty to help attain each student's goals."

"The Duquesne University MHA program helped me land my dream job as Area Vice of Sales in New England for AccessDx Lab,” said Mike Wilsack, who graduated with his MHA last year. “The skillset I learned from my professors and fellow students provided me with insights on how to be a more effective leader and helped me find ways to communicate better to improve the health of the nursing home residents. Improving the quality and quantity of life in the most vulnerable populations is essential for population health. Enrolling in the program has been enriching and rewarding to me personally."

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. The 139 CAHME Accredited programs, and those that are in candidacy, the certified programs in population health management and in healthcare quality and safety are leading the field in setting the standards to advance the quality of healthcare management education.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

Duquesne University

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and horizon-expanding education. A campus of nearly 8,500 graduate and undergraduate students, Duquesne prepares students by having them work alongside faculty to discover and reach their goals. The University's academic programs, community service, and commitment to equity and opportunity in the Pittsburgh region have earned national acclaim.

It's time for bigger goals. Follow Duquesne University on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

www.duq.edu.