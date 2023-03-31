aDolus Named One of the Top 15 Security Startups

aDolus Technology Inc. Among Top 15 Security Startups in Canada
CanadaVenture.news Provides Roundup of Cybersecurity Companies to Watch
No one fully appreciated the threats embedded in 3rd-party software — everyone cheerfully embedded code or installed software with no idea of the hidden risks they were introducing”
— Eric Byres, CTO aDolus Technology Inc.
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced the company has been selected as one of the top 15 security startup companies by media outlet CanadaVenture.news. The publication showcases the most promising startups, innovation, and investment opportunities in Canada.
“When we first started to work on increasing software supply chain visibility, the market was close to non-existent,” said Eric Byres, CTO and founder of aDolus. “No one fully appreciated the threats embedded in 3rd-party software — everyone cheerfully embedded code or installed software with no idea of the hidden risks they were introducing. That all changed after the 2020 cyberattack against SolarWinds that propagated to over 18,000 high-profile victims. Now, there is tremendous interest in software supply chain security solutions. The demand is being driven by both market forces and U.S. federal regulators.”
aDolus is the only company in the top 15 to focus on the software supply chains of both the IT and OT systems used in critical industries such as oil and gas, electric utilities, and manufacturing. The company’s FACT platform performs over 11 billion analysis operations a day associating millions of products and known vulnerabilities to protect these industries from cyber threats.
About aDolus Technology Inc.
The aDolus FACT platform solves an urgent business need by providing continuous cybersecurity visibility and risk intelligence on software as it flows between vendors/OEMs, asset owners, and security service providers. Its AI-powered aggregation, correlation, and analytics engine secures the software supply chain. Tapping into 25 years of cybersecurity experience, FACT provides actionable insights from the correlation of millions of software components across products, product lines, and vendors. Visit us at https://adolus.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Norma Dowler
aDolus Technology Inc.
+1 250-889-2356
email us here