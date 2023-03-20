Industry Veteran Kevin Senator Joins aDolus as CEO
Experienced OT/IT/IoT executive to expand customer base
Every link in the software supply chain is facing growing, targeted threats. Regulators have taken notice and aDolus has a proven solution to address this urgent need.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced the hiring of Kevin Senator as CEO.
Kevin brings decades of experience and deep relationships in both the industrial controls and IT markets. He has a reputation for strong sales results and prescient strategic planning and will focus on accelerating the company’s growth as the software supply chain security market expands and matures. He takes over the CEO role from Rod Campbell, who will become Executive Chairman of the board of directors, replacing Frank Williams who stepped down as long time aDolus chairman earlier this year.
Senator’s leadership background includes roles as CEO at Bayshore Networks, vice president of sales at Counterpane, and senior manager of service sales at Cisco, as well as roles at Blue Curve/Red Hat and Acculogic. Most recently, Senator served as chief revenue officer of Elevate Security. He completed an MBA at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.
Senator will work closely with cybersecurity veteran and aDolus founder and CTO, Eric Byres, to grow the company. “Kevin brings a wealth of experience to the team and he’s known to many in the industry as a leader who understands his customer’s needs,” said Byres. “His background in both operational technology (OT) and IT gives him a vantage point that can take aDolus to the next level. While my R&D team continues to enhance the AI and machine learning capabilities of the platform, Kevin will ensure its wide embrace across multiple markets.”
aDolus provides a platform for increasing software supply chain visibility for OT, IT, and IoT software and firmware. The platform, called FACT, is an advanced aggregation, analytics, and correlation engine that derives the most up-to-date cybersecurity risk intelligence on software components as they flow through the software supply chain. FACT helps companies with vulnerability management, regulatory compliance, and risk management, and it provides operational insights to reduce costs and increase competitiveness.
“aDolus was the first company to address software supply chain security back in 2017 and it has the most sophisticated platform for producing SBOMs, identifying 3rd-party risk, and continuously monitoring for vulnerabilities,” said Senator. “Every link in the software supply chain is facing growing, targeted threats. Regulators have taken notice and aDolus has a proven solution to address this urgent need. aDolus’ past education and awareness efforts must now be bolstered with a strong commercial focus as we respond to unprecedented market interest.”
About aDolus Technology Inc.
The aDolus FACT platform solves an urgent business need by providing continuous cybersecurity visibility and risk intelligence on software as it flows between vendors/OEMs, asset owners, and security service providers. Its AI-powered aggregation, correlation, and analytics engine secures the software supply chain. Tapping into 25 years of ICS experience, FACT provides actionable insights from the correlation of millions of software components across products, product lines, and vendors. Visit us at https://adolus.com.
